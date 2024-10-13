Team Ghana came from a goal down to beat DC United and win the second edition of the Capital City Africa Cup

The team made up of players from Asante Kotoko and those in the United States produced a spirited display on Saturday evening

Asante Kotoko were supposed to represent Ghana in the Capital City Cup but failed to secure visas for their players

A Ghanaian select team made up of players from Asante Kotoko and those plying their trades in the United States defeated DC United's U18 team in the Capital City Africa Cup on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Having had trouble securing visas for the required number of players for the match, Kotoko officially withdrew from the game but the team that travelled to the United States had to be merged for the encounter celebrating Ghana week in DC.

In an exciting encounter, the hosts, DC United opened the scoring early in the first half but the Ghanaian Select side responded through Asante Kotoko's Elvis Kyei Baffour before the break.

Ghana Select side defeat DC United to win Capital City Cup in the United States. Photo: Twitter/ @Cheifseiduadamu @dcunited.

Source: Twitter

After the break, Geoffrey Owusu netted the winner as the Ghanaian Select team won the Capital City Charity Cup, as spotted on social media.

The Porcupine Warriors will be returning to Ghana this week to continue with their matches in the domestic league.

However, two players from the club have been confirmed missing after they absconded from the team's hotel in Washington DC. The players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, are yet to be found, per the club's official website.

Medeama first to feature in Capital City Cup

Last season, Ghana was represented by Medeama SC in the Capital City Cup in Washington DC, facing MLS outfit DC United.

The Mauve and Yellow gave a fair account of themselves as Ghanaian champions, but lost the match at the Audi Field to DC United.

Every year, as part of the Ghana Tourism Authority's Ghana Week Celebration in DC, a team from domestic league will engage DC United in the Capital City Cup.

Asante Kotoko confirms two players missing

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko have confirmed two players from their squad in the United States have absconded hours before their game against DC United in the Capital City Cup.

The two players, both foreign nationals, left camp without permission and have since not been found.

Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, who both hail from Sudan with part of the few players who secured visas for the game against the MLS outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh