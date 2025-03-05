Thomas Partey's current Arsenal contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, and extension talks have not progressed

The Ghana international midfielder joined the Premier League side on a long-term contract in October 2020

Meanwhile three European giants are monitoring Partey's situation, wanting to secure his signature on free transfer

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is facing an uncertain future at the club, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

The Ghanaian international has been a pivotal part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield since his move to North London in October 2020, but as his deal approaches its end, talks over a potential extension have yet to begin.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts revealed that top European clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain, have shown interest in securing the services of the dynamic midfielder. With the clock ticking down, Arsenal fans are left wondering whether Partey will remain at the Emirates or embark on a new challenge.

Partey’s impact at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for a reported £45 million, Thomas Partey has been one of the club's most influential players, appearing in more than 150 games across all competitions.

While injuries have hindered his consistency at times, Partey, who conceded a penalty in Arsenal's 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, has shown his quality when fit, helping Arsenal to secure key victories both in the Premier League and in European competition.

The 31-year-old’s performances have drawn praise from fans and former players such as Yaya Toure, but his contract situation has now put a spotlight on his long-term future. Despite his importance to the squad, no discussions over a contract extension have taken place, leading to speculation about his next steps. Arsenal will need to make a decision on whether to offer Partey an extension or risk losing him for free in just a few months.

European giants chase Partey

As the former Tema Youth player's contract enters its final months, interest from top European clubs has grown. Barcelona, Juventus, and PSG are all reportedly monitoring the situation closely, and all three clubs have the financial muscle to lure Partey away from the Premier League.

Barcelona, in particular, is looking to bolster their midfield options as they continue their rebuild under Hansi Flick. With financial constraints limiting their ability to make high-profile signings, a free transfer for Partey could represent a smart move for the Spanish giants.

Juventus, who have also been undergoing a period of transition, are keen on strengthening their midfield, and Partey’s experience in European competition would make him an ideal fit for the Serie A side.

Meanwhile, PSG, with their deep pockets and aspirations to dominate in both France and Europe, are always on the lookout for top-tier talent. Partey’s addition could provide the French giants with further depth and balance in their midfield.

If no agreement is reached before the summer, Arsenal could be forced to look for a replacement, or even consider cashing in on Partey in the winter transfer window, but this would be a difficult decision to make given his importance to the squad.

Palmer laments Partey's neglect

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Osei Kwaku Palmer's outburst regarding a long period of lack of communication between him and Thomas Partey, explaining that they last talked five years ago.

Partey played for Palmer's Tema Youth in Ghana before moving abroad to continue his football journey.

