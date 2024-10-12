Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are in the United States for the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face Major League Soccer side DC United at the Audi Field on Saturday, October 12, 2024

The club, who struggled to acquire visas for the game, will now lose two players after they absconded from camp

Two players from Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly absconded after arriving in the United States for the Capital City Cup match against DC United.

The players, who are Sudanese by citizenship, AbdoelKarem Yagoub and defender Esmat Al Hasan left camp and have not yet been found.

The duo who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the season were reportedly spotted leaving in a parked car in front of the team's hotel.

According to local media reports, the whereabouts of the two players is unknown with the club yet to release an official statement.

Kotoko travelled to the United States with only seven players following troubles acquiring visas for the game against DC United.

The former Ghanaian champions are supposed to team up with a Ghanaian team in the United States to form a side to engage the MLS outfit on Saturday.

Asante Kotoko earned the right to face DC United after defeating rivals Hearts of Oak to win the Democracy Cup.

Asante Kotoko withdraws from Capital City Cup

Despite announcing their withdrawal from the Capital City Cup, a team of players and coaches left for the United States last week.

It was later stated that they will join forces with a select side from the United States, who are of Ghanaian origin to honour the game.

"It is with deep regret that we announce our decision to withdraw from the Capital City Africa Cup, scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C on Saturday, 12th October, 2024," a statement on Kotoko's official website read.

"Despite ongoing discussions with the event organisers and the expectation that the visa challenges faced by our contingent would be resolved by Thursday evening, 10th October 2024, the necessary visas for our full squad and technical team have unfortunately not been secured in time. Given these hurdles, the club has determined that we are unable to proceed with participation in this year’s game."

Asante Kotoko to face DC United

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will become the second club to feature in the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC against DC United in October 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the United States after winning the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup, following victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in July.

Asante Kotoko will engage the Major League Soccer side on October 12, 2024, at the Audi Cup in Washington DC following approval from the Ghana Football Association.

