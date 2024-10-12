Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed two of the players missing ahead of their game against DC United

The duo, who are from Sudan, are currently on the run with Fairfax police currently investigating the case

The Porcupine Warriors will be a Ghanaian team in the USA for the Capital City Cup match on October 12, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Asante Kotoko have confirmed two players from their squad in the United States have absconded hours before their game against DC United in the Capital City Cup.

The two players, both foreign nationals, left camp without permission and have since not been found.

Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, who both hail from Sudan with part of the few players who secured visas for the game against the MLS outfit.

Asante Kotoko confirm that two players run away from their camp in USA. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC/ @TheOnlyBKB.

Source: Twitter

Asante Kotoko have reported the case to authorities in the United States with Fairfax County Police investigating the case.

"Asante Kotoko SC regrets to inform our supporters and the public that two players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, are currently missing from the camp," a statement on the official website of the club read.

"The players left the team’s hotel without permission on Friday, 11th October 2024, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful. The club has officially notified law enforcement authorities in the United States and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return.

"We urge our supporters to remain calm as we work with the relevant authorities."

Asante Kotoko's US trip in shambles

Having struggled to get visas for the players for the game at the Audi Field, the Porcupine Warriors have to merge with a Ghanaian team in the USA to get the required number for the game, as reported by Ghana Web.

Several players were not behind with just seven players and the technical team in the United States.

With the two players absconding, Kotoko are left with only five players.

Two Asante Kotoko players missing

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that two players from Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly absconded after arriving in the United States for the Capital City Cup match against DC United.

The players, who are Sudanese by citizenship, AbdoelKarem Yagoub and defender Esmat Al Hasan left camp and have not yet been found.

The duo who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the season were reportedly spotted leaving in a parked car in front of the team's hotel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh