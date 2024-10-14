The playing body and the technical team of the Ghanaian senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in Libya

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Benina, Libya, for the crucial second-leg game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The four-time African champions touched down in the North African country late on Sunday evening before travelling to their hotel.

Ghana will engage Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, Libya.

Black Stars players arrive in Libya for their crucial game against Sudan in AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

In photos shared on social media, the team - led by captain Mohammed Kudus - were seen touching base at the airport before moving to their hotel.

The team will hold a mandatory training session on Monday at the Martyrs of February Stadium before coach Otto Addo meets the press later.

The Black Stars desperately need a win to enhance their AFCON qualification chances, having lost one and drawn two of their opening three games.

Why Ghana needs a win in Libya

Having collected only two points from a possible nine, the pressure is on the West African giants, with Ghana's AFCON hopes hanging by a thread.

Angola, who sit top of Group F with nine points, could seal qualification if they draw or beat Niger, per ESPN.

This means only one place will be left for three teams to fight for. Currently, Sudan is second with five points, three above Ghana, while both teams have three games remaining.

A win over the Falcons will give the Black Stars the edge over the North Africans, a draw will leave them under pressure ahead of the away game against Angola, and a defeat will all but doom the Ghanaians.

Ghana has not missed the Africa Cup of Nations since 2004.

Black Stars leave for Libya

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana left Accra for Libya ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

Ghana desperately needs a win to revive their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Nations Cup set for Morocco next year.

