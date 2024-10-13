Former Black Meteors striker Kwabena Owusu has reacted to the recent struggles of the Black Stars of Ghana

The African football powerhouse are yet to win a game in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after three matches

The Black Stars travel to Benghazi, Libya for their next game against Sudan after a barren draw in Accra on Thursday

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu has blamed the leadership of football for the Black Stars' struggles in recent times.

The Black Stars are on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after picking just two points in three matches.

The four-time Africa champions sit third in Group F and travel to Libya for their fourth game of the group against Sudan.

Kwabena Owusu blames GFA leadership for Black Stars' current struggles. Photo: Fadel Senna.

Source: Getty Images

Anything short of a win in Benghazi could spell doom for the West African heavyweights.

Owusu, who watched the game between Ghana and Sudan last Thursday, was left disappointed by the result but believes the FA is at fault for the team's current woes.

"I know people are frustrated and blame the players, the truth must be told, the problem has to do with the leaders With all due respect," wrote the former Ghana U23 star on Instagram.

The Ferencvaros forward was a member of the Black Stars team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He also starred for Ghana at the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations, making three appearances for Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

Black Stars to leave for Libya on Sunday

The Black Stars will leave Ghana on Sunday ahead of the crucial game against Sudan in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

With only two points from three matches, the Black Stars need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Sudan could have the edge over Ghana if the game should end in a draw.

Otto Addo promises to improve finishing

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes his team will need to improve their finishing if they are to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

A wasteful Ghana side was held to a goalless draw by Sudan in Accra, leaving the Black Stars without a win in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars have scored once in 270 minutes and sit third in Group F of the qualifiers with three games remaining.

Source: YEN.com.gh