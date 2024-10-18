Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been declared fit ahead of the game against Leicester City on Saturday

The Southampton star has been out since the start of the new campaign due to an injury he picked up during pre-season

The Black Stars attacker is expected to play a huge role this season for the Saints, who are struggling after seven matches

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to make his season debut after he was declared fit ahead of the English Premier League game against Leicester City.

The 21-year-old Ghana international has been battling with injuries since last season, significantly affecting his career with the Saints.

Before the start of the 2024/25 season, Sulemana suffered an injury during pre-season ruling him out for the start of the campaign.

However, manager Russel Martin confirmed the winger will be available for the match against Leicester on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

"Everyone is pretty much as they were. Ross came off (at Arsenal) and won’t be available, but it’s not a long-term injury. It’s a frustrating setback for Ross, and it’s disappointing for both him and us," he said as he gave an update on the injury situation in camp, as quoted by Pulse.

"Kamaldeen is fit to be in the squad now, and Will Smallbone is also back, so a couple of positives for us," he added.

Sulemana was close to joining Ajax in the summer transfer window on loan but the deal fell through, as reported by Dutch News.

Sulemana's return huge boost for Southampton

The Saints have struggled in the opening weeks of the Premier League and currently sits 17th on the table with just a point after seven games.

Sulemana's return from injury is expected to boost their attack as they chase their first win of the campaign in the Premier League.

Southampton's most expensive signing will be hoping to stay injury-free as the Saints battle for survival in the English topflight.

