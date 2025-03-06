The vibrant Asante Kotoko supporters group has donated 100 pieces of yam to assist Pooley's funeral on Thursday

The late football supporter was killed in Nsoatre during a Gameweek 19 GPL game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko are set to play their first competitive game on Sunday since the demise of Pooley

In a touching display of solidarity, Asante Kotoko Lion Circle 106 in Techiman, Bono East, has donated 100 pieces of yam to the management of Asante Kotoko Football Club to support the funeral of Francis Yaw Frimpong alias Nana Pooley.

Nana Pooley, a beloved figure within the Kotoko fraternity, tragically lost his life after being stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match on February 2, 2025, between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

The funeral of the late Asante Kotoko football fan Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley takes place on Thursday, March 6 in Kumasi. Image credit: @shadrack193

Yam donation for Pooley funeral

The donation is a heartfelt contribution to the ongoing efforts to give him a proper and respectful send-off as his funeral takes place on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Heroes Park at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

In the spirit of unity and love for the club, Asante Kotoko Lion Circle 106 in Techiman has made a significant gesture of support. The group, which consists of dedicated supporters of the club such as the famous Mr. Armstrong, has donated 100 pieces of yam to help with the funeral preparations.

Lions Cirlce 106 of Asante Kotoko in Techiman donated 100 pieces of yam to aid Nana Pooley's funeral on March 6 in Kumasi. Image credit: Opemsour Radio

The donation was presented to the Kotoko management team during the Supporters Forum held on Wednesday, March 4 at the regional house of chiefs in Kumasi, with members of the Lion Circle 106 expressing their heartfelt condolences to the club and the family of Nana Pooley.

The gesture has been widely appreciated, not only by Kotoko fans but also by the broader community, as it highlights the deep sense of belonging and community within the club's supporter base. It is a testament to the enduring love for the club and the commitment of its supporters, even in times of adversity.

Francis Yaw Frimpong alias Pooley goes home on Thursday, March 6. Image credit: @shadrack193

As the Kotoko family comes together to bid farewell to one of its own ahead of the team's GPL encounter against Legon Cities on Sunday, the support from groups like Lion Circle 106 serves as a reminder of the strong bond that unites the team and its fans.

In moments of grief and loss, it is the collective efforts of the community that offer solace and strength, ensuring that the memory of individuals like Nana Pooley is never forgotten.

Mr. Armstrong, a top official of the Lions Circle 106 of Asante Kotoko in Techiman poses besides the 100 pieces of yam donated to assist Pooley's funeral. Image credit: Opemsour Radio

Pooley's befitting funeral

The funeral of Pooley will take place at Heroes Park at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which is the historic home venue to the Asante Kotoko. The event is expected to be attended by numerous fans, club officials, former players, and dignitaries from across the country, but Nsoatreman FC have not been officially invited to attend.

The 100 pieces of yam donated to help Pooley's funeral by the Lions Circle 106 of Asante Kotoko of Techiman. Image credit: Opemsour Radio

Nana Pooley’s funeral will not only be a moment of mourning but also a celebration of his life and unwavering support for Asante Kotoko. His legacy as a loyal supporter and his contributions to the club’s community will be honored by the countless fans who share in the grief of his passing. The team has already expressed its commitment to paying tribute to him and ensuring that his memory lives on within the fabric of the club, with the GFA President Kurt Okraku joining lots of key personalities to mourn with the deceased's family.

Pooley voted Kotoko's greatest ever fan

