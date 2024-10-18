Ghana coach Otto Addo has reacted to the comparisons of the current Black Stars team with the previous squads

The Black Stars are struggling to make it to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations amid a difficult time in the qualifiers

Ghana will next face Angola in Luanda before hosting Niger in Accra for the final two Group F games in November

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo believes Ghanaians are stuck in the past after the team's recent slump in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have not won a game in four matches in Group F and are on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco next year.

Addo, who played with some of Ghana's very best players in the late 90s and early 2000s, has insisted there is a huge difference between the current squad and the team from his era.

“Sometimes I think people are a little stuck in the past and we always refer to the past. I can’t compare our players who have been playing Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan. We had all these kind of players. I can’t compare them, with all due respect, to our players now. Maybe they will get there but we are not there now,” he said in his post-match presser after the Sudan game, as quoted by 3 News.

In the last AFCON, Ghana failed to go beyond the group stage and failed to beat countries dubbed as minnows on the continent, including Comoros.

Otto Addo wants time with Ghana

The former Black Stars player believes the team will need time under his guidance to get back to its glory days.

Addo's second stint got off to a bright start after back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

However, the story has been different in the AFCON qualifiers, with just two points in four matches. The Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco remains bleak.

Ghana sits third in Group F behind Angola, who have already qualified, and Sudan, per ESPN.

Addo opens up on World Cup qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo stated that Ghana has struggled for some time now and not recently, as some suggested.

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars might miss out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a poor run in the qualifiers.

Ghana sits third in Group F after four matches with two points, with a slim chance of reaching the 2025 tournament n Morocco.

