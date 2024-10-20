Kumasi Asante Kotoko's pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title gained momentum with a victory over defending champions Samartex at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Meanwhile, their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak continued to falter away from home, as they were held to a draw by Dreams FC.

The Phobians, struggling for consistency this season, endured another frustrating stalemate on a scorching afternoon at the Tuba Astroturf in Krokrobite on Sunday.

Ghana Premier League: Matchday seven review

Kotoko pip Samartex

Albert Amoah's first-half strike secured a vital 1-0 victory for Asante Kotoko over reigning champions Samartex at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The win lifted the Porcupine Warriors back to second in the league with a game in hand, maintaining their strong form at their temporary home.

Prosper Ogum's men dominated possession and outclassed a faltering Samartex side. Although the champions managed four shots, none were on target.

Kotoko's breakthrough came in the 31st minute when Amoah pounced on a defensive mishap and calmly slotted the ball past the keeper.

The victory, Kotoko's second consecutive win at Len Clay, extended their unbeaten run at the venue, while Samartex's struggles defending their title deepened with another toothless performance.

Hearts of Oak share the spoils with Dreams FC

After breaking their streak of goalless draws with a win over Young Apostles, Hearts of Oak struggled once again in front of goal.

Neither side could break the deadlock, with Hearts failing to produce a shot on target, while Dreams FC managed just one despite having less possession.

Both teams had 11 attempts, but none resulted in a goal.

The draw keeps Hearts in ninth place, while Dreams FC remain in the relegation zone. Hearts now face a tough challenge against league leaders Bibiani Goldstars, while Dreams will hope to turn their fortunes around in their next match against Young Apostles.

Hearts fan weeps after Holy Stars defeat

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a devoted Accra Hearts of Oak fan was left in tears following the team's loss in their opening match of the Ghana Premier League.

The emotional video captured the fan, a taxi driver, expressing his deep disappointment and sorrow over the defeat.

Social media users who viewed the video had varied reactions to the driver's heartfelt response.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh