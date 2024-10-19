Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo produced a miss-of-the-season contender during Bournemouth's shock win against Arsenal

The 24-year-old did not get on the scoresheet, but the Cherries managed to inflict the first defeat of the campaign on the Gunners

One fan, who seemed dumbfounded by Semenyo's unbelievable, quipped the striker, "How did you miss that?"

Antoine Semenyo's glaring miss was the standout moment in Bournemouth's impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward, who has been one of Bournemouth’s top performers this season, had been expected to spearhead the attack against the Gunners.

Antoine Semenyo missed a glaring opportunity to increase his Premier League tally as Bournemouth beat Arsenal. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

While his pace and agility caused plenty of problems for the Arsenal defence, his finishing left much to be desired.

Semenyo spurns big chance as Bournemouth stun Arsenal

Despite not finding the back of the net, Semenyo's relentless pressure on Arsenal’s backline was evident throughout the match.

However, the moment that drew the most attention came in the 76th minute.

Semenyo's terrible miss

After being set up perfectly by Dango Ouattara, who found him unmarked in the box, Semenyo had only the goalkeeper to beat.

Instead of finishing calmly, the Black Stars forward blasted his effort over the bar, holding his head in his hands in disbelief at the missed opportunity.

Fortunately for the 24-year-old, his error did not prove costly.

Bournemouth had already secured a two-goal cushion, thanks to second-half strikes from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert, which handed Arsenal their first defeat of the Premier League season, per talkSPORT.

The Cherries' victory was their first over the Gunners since January 2018, a landmark result for Andoni Iraola's side.

Fans react to Semenyo's miss

Football fans quickly took to social media to react to Semenyo’s shocking miss.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed a mix of disbelief and humour over the squandered chance:

@CFC_thedragon remarked,

"Like, how do you miss it?"

@Jocruyff10 added,

"How can you miss this chance?"

@kapil9994 sympathized with,

"Very unfortunate 💔"

@Half_cast01 joked,

"Bro, need to be jailed big time for missing this 😭😭😭."

@VallertaXI summed it up, saying,

"Arsenal let off big time!"

Semenyo courts Liverpool, 2 EPL clubs interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo had caught the attention of three Premier League clubs.

Liverpool is reportedly showing strong interest in acquiring the AFC Bournemouth striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

The former Bristol City star has had an impressive start to the season with the Cherries, making him a target for top teams.

