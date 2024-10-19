Jordan Ayew scored late in injury time as Leicester City completed a dramatic comeback victory over Southampton at the St Mary's.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Stars forward smashed home from a Harry Winks corner kick to seal the win for the visitors and make it back-to-back wins for the Foxes in the Premier League.

Following his return from international duty, the striker started from the bench, replacing Bilal El Khannous with 20 minutes remaining.

Jordan Ayew scores late winner for Leicester in victory over Southampton. Photo: Dan Istitene.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Ayew was spotted lurking at the edge of the box before Winks delivered a tailored-measured pass to the Ghanaian to fire home.

It was his first goal in the Premier League for the Foxes since joining the King Power Stadium outfit from Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, compatriot Abdul Fatawu Issahaku provided his second assist of the campaign after coming on in the second half to replace Victor Kristiansen.

Leicester's incredible comeback win

Southampton got off to a great start after Cameroon Acher broke the deadlock six minutes into the game before Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo doubled the advantage before half time.

After the break, Leicester manager Steve Cooper rang in some changes with Issahaku coming on for Kristiansen, and moments later created Facundo Buonanotte's goal.

Jamie Vardy levelled from the spot with 15 minutes before Ayew snatched a late winner for Leicester City.

Leicester have now recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League since their return to the topflight.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh