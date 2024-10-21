West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has broken his silence after midfielder Mohammed Kudus' red card

The Ghanaian midfielder received a red card after an altercation with Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven

The West Ham United star is expected to miss three matches, including the game against Manchester United

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui was left disappointed following events that led to Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' red card in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs last Saturday.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder, who had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was sent off with four minutes remaining after a moment of madness saw him shove the faces of Mick Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

Kudus is likely to face an extended time on the sidelines after a Video Assistant Referee found him culpable of a serious offense.

Lopetegui expressed frustration insisting the Ghanaian should have kept it together at that moment.

"I think that Mo [Mohammed Kudus] had a good match in the first half above all. It was a pity that he didn’t stay on the pitch until the end because, despite that one moment happening, we have to avoid these kinds of moments," Lopetegui said in the post-match presser, as quoted by the club's official website.

"It is understandable to be hurt in this moment, but the players have to control this situation because the red card is not a good thing for him, for us, or for the Club," he added.

Kudus is expected to miss the game against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Kudus reaches new milestone

The Ghana international celebrated his tenth goal in the Premier League with the early strike against Tottenham, per Transfermarkt.

However, his celebration was marred by a heavy 4-1 defeat to Spurs alongside getting himself sent off later in the game.

Kudus joined the Hammers in the summer of 2023 from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus sees red in West Ham defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has been red carded in the Premier League game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs after shoving off Micky Van de Ven.

The Ghana international fouled the Tottenham defender before he later had an altercation with him.

He was handed a yellow card before a Video Assistant Review led to a red card. Kudus was also involved in a spat with Senegal and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

