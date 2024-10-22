Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has expressed excitement after netting the winning goal against Southampton

The Leicester City forward helped the Foxes to a second straight win after starring in the 3-2 victory at Saint Mary's

Ayew signed for the former Premier League champions in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has described his match-winner for Leicester City in the game against Southampton as a 'special moment' for him since arriving at the King Power Stadium.

Ayew joined the Foxes in the summer transfer window from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Despite settling at the club, it took time for him to net his first Premier League goal for Leicester and it came at a crucial time.

Jordan Ayew opens up on scoring match-winner in Leicester's victory over Southampton.

Leicester City were down by two goals after the first half but the 2016 champions produced a strong second half display with Ayew sealing the win with a last-minute strike.

“I hope the supporters really enjoyed the game. It was a special moment, because it was my first goal for the Club in the league. It took a bit of time, but I believe in myself, I believe in my abilities, and I know that I can bring in a lot of things," he said in a post-match interview, as quoted by the club's official website.

“I went to the fans to thank them because they've been behind me since I came through the door. They've been behind me and I'm happy for them as well and happy for myself and my family as well.”

Ayew's experience makes the difference

The 33-year-old has enormous experience playing in the Premier League, having starred for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace in the past.

Ayew has made over 250 appearances in the English topflight league and he is expected to play a huge role in Leicester's campaign.

With the Foxes making a return to the league, their ambition will be to stay up.

Ayew signed a two-year deal to join Liecester City from Crystal Palace last summer, as reported by the BBC.

Leicester fans chant Ayew's name

