Jordan Ayew has instantly become a fan favourite at the King Power following his heroic display for Leicester City over the weekend in their Premier League game against Southampton.

Ayew and his teammates travelled to Saint Mary's for matchday 8 of the Premier League after the international break on Saturday.

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper started the striker from the bench after a long trip with the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Leicester City fans sing and chant Jordan Ayew's name after match winner. Photo: Dan Istitene/ Leicester City.

With Leicester down by two goals before half-time, Cooper brought on Ayew with twenty minutes left, a decision that paid off with the striker netting the match-winner later in injury time.

In a video shared on social media, fans of Leicester City were spotted chanting and singing the name of their new hero.

Ayew has been a key figure at the King Power since joining the club in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace.

His performances in the last two games have seen the Foxes record back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Ayew's experience key for Leicester

The striker has made over 200 appearances in the Premier League and has been a consistent performer since moving to England in 2016.

His match-winner against Southampton was proof of his cleverness and experience as a player.

With Leicester hoping to stay top following their return to the topflight, the Ghanaian, alongside Jamie Vardy and Nigeria's Wilfried Ndidi will play a pivotal role at the club.

Ayew signed a two-year deal to join the former Premier League champions, as reported by My Joy Online.

Ayew scores late winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew scored late in injury time as Leicester City completed a dramatic comeback victory over Southampton at the St Mary's.

More The Black Stars forward smashed home from a Harry Winks corner kick to seal the win for the visitors and make it back-to-back wins for the Foxes in the Premier League.

Following his return from international duty, the striker started from the bench, replacing Bilal El Khannous with 20 minutes remaining. Read more:

