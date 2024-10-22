Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his desire to win every match after Arsenal suffered their first defeat to AFC Bournemouth

The Premier League title-chasers were stopped by the Cherries after a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Park last Saturday

Arsenal will face Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening at the Emirates

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has turned his attention to Arsenal's UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday after the Gunners lost their first game of the season in the Premier League to AFC Bournemouth.

The London club suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Park after playing most of the game with ten men after French defender William Saliba was sent off in the first half.

Partey believes the Gunners are stronger when they start and finish matches with 11 men.

Thomas Partey shares desire to win every game and warns Arsenal teammates to avoid red cards. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Ghanaian, Arsenal wants to win every game as they eye a major trophy at the end of the campaign.

“We have a very good squad and we know every time we stay with 11 men on the pitch we are going to dominate the game and we are always thinking of winning,” Partey said, as quoted by Pulse.

“‘We want to win every game but sometimes as I said, things do happen on the pitch that you cannot control.”

The former Atletico Madrid star missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last week against Sudan due to illness.

Partey key to Arsenal's form

Despite the defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday, the Gunners have had a relatively good start to the campaign.

The Gunners are third on the Premier League table behind Liverpool and Manchester City after eight games and key to their decent start is the Ghanaian, who has featured prominently for them this season.

Partey has made eight Premier League appearances as well two in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal in the 2024/25 season, per Transfermarkt.

Partey recovers from illness

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Thomas Partey has been declared fit for Arsenal's Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, October 18, 2024.

The Ghana international missed October's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan after it was reported that he was unfit despite being named in the squad.

Two days before the team reported for the international assignment, Partey had featured for the Gunners in their game against Southampton, lasting 84 minutes of the 3-1 victory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh