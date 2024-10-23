From its intricate design to its symbolic weight, the Ballon d'Or represents much more than just an award

The Golden Ball Award embodies the pinnacle of footballing achievement, which makes it the most coveted prize in the sport

As the world awaits the 2024 edition, the anticipation of who will lift the "Golden Ball" on Monday, October 28, adds to its allure

Each year, footballers vie for arguably the sport's most prestigious honour —the Ballon d'Or, awarded by France Football in a glamorous ceremony.

Known as the "Golden Ball" in English, the trophy is as much a symbol of individual excellence as it is a coveted masterpiece.

The Ballon d'Or isn't solid gold but is coated with five kilograms of 18-carat gold. Photos by Franck Fife/Getty Images and @ballondor/X.

But despite its name, is the Ballon d'Or actually made of pure gold?

Contrary to popular belief, the trophy is not entirely crafted from gold. Its gleaming exterior, while striking, hides a more intricate construction.

How is the Ballon d'Or created?

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the production process has surfaced, showing how this prized trophy comes to life.

The Ballon d'Or begins as a wax mould, shaped meticulously to resemble a football, Goal reports.

Over this wax core, brass plates are carefully soldered together, forming the iconic spherical structure.

The surface is then plated with five kilograms of 18-carat gold, giving it its radiant finish.

It is set atop a base of pyrite—often referred to as "fool's gold"—which adds a final touch of elegance to the trophy.

What is the value of the Ballon d'Or?

As noted by All Football, the Ballon d'Or's material worth is estimated at around €3,000 (roughly $2,920).

This calculation reflects only the raw materials used to craft the trophy.

However, the symbolic and historical significance inflates its value exponentially, with some estimates suggesting it could be worth over €500,000 on the open market.

Ballon d’Or 2024: When and where will it be presented?

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for Monday, October 28, at Paris' Théatre du Châtelet.

The event will begin at 19:00 GMT, where the football world will watch with bated breath.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or in 2024?

This year, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has emerged as a strong favourite to claim the award following a standout season.

However, Manchester City’s Rodri is also in contention, making this year’s race one of the most closely watched in recent memory.

Modric backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's midfield maestro Luka Modric has voiced his support for Vinicius Jr. to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

The veteran star quickly backed his teammate following Vinicius' outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League.

