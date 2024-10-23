Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric has thrown his weight behind Vinicius Jr to win this year's Ballon d'Or

The veteran star didn't hesitate to back his teammate after his superlative display in the UEFA Champions League

Vinicius was unplayable, scoring a hat-trick as Madrid clawed from the jaws of defeat to beat Borussia Dortmund

Luka Modric has voiced strong support for Vinicius Junior, highlighting why his Real Madrid teammate is the leading contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian's stunning hat-trick in Madrid's thrilling 5-2 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League has further solidified his claim to football’s most prestigious individual prize.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or in 2024?

The timing of Vinicius' performance couldn’t have been more perfect, with the Ballon d'Or set to be awarded on Monday, October 28.

His influence in the match, where Los Blancos overturned a 2-0 deficit, underscored the 24-year-old's brilliance on the grandest stage.

Vinicius tipped to win Ballon d'Or

Vinicius is widely regarded as the favourite to secure the accolade, following his remarkable contributions to Real Madrid’s La Liga-Champions League double last season.

Not only did he score in the UCL final, but he was also named the tournament’s best player, cementing his place among football's elite.

According to the BBC, the buzz surrounding his potential Ballon d'Or triumph has intensified, with social media abuzz over rumours that Nike plans to release special golden Mercurial boots in his honour just days after the ceremony.

Modric tips Vinicius for Ballon d'Or

Meanwhile, Modric, who claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2018 has now backed his teammate, pointing to Vinicius’ consistency and excellence across multiple seasons.

"Vinicius deserves the Ballon d'Or. When you see how he played last season, this season, and especially tonight, he was outstanding," Modric expressed, as quoted by Madrid Xtra.

Whether Vinicius takes home the coveted prize or not, his commanding display against Dortmund has certainly bolstered his chances. His blend of technical skill, pace, and composure in front of goal has made him one of the most feared attackers in world football.

Ancelotti backs Vinicius for Ballon d'Or

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlo Ancelotti has already backed Vinicius Junior to win next year's Ballon d'Or following his outstanding display against Dortmund.

Vinicius was unstoppable as Real Madrid mounted a comeback from 2-0 down to secure a 5-2 victory over the Bundesliga side in the Champions League.

