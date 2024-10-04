Toni Kroos has addressed concerns suggesting his absence is the root cause of Real Madrid's recent struggles

The former Germany international was deemed as the indispensable glue that bound Madrid's team together

While his absence has left a gaping hole in the Los Blancos team, he insists the club will adjust to life without him

Toni Kroos has offered a candid perspective on Real Madrid’s recent struggles, addressing the speculation that his retirement is at the heart of the club's difficulties.

The midfield maestro surprised many when he announced he would retire after Euro 2024, leaving a void in the team that has proven hard to fill.

Toni Kroos has dismissed claims that his absence is the main reason Real Madrid has struggled since the start of the season. Photos by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto and Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Is Kroos' absence the reason behind Madrid's struggles?

Kroos' national team, Germany, seems to have adjusted well to life without him, but Los Blancos, his immediate-past club, are still grappling with the absence of their midfield general.

Despite reinforcing their attack with the acquisitions of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick Felipe, Madrid has yet to find someone who can match Kroos' calm, controlling presence in the centre of the park.

Fede Valverde has been entrusted with the No. 8 shirt previously worn by Kroos, but despite his energy and work rate, the Uruguayan has not been able to replicate the German's serene influence on the game.

Lille exposes Madrid's weakness

Madrid’s attack, though prolific, has often masked deeper issues in midfield—a fact highlighted during their unexpected 1-0 loss to LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League, Eurosport reports.

The defeat ended a 36-game unbeaten run, sparking concerns over the team’s balance and cohesion.

Kroos, known for his meticulous passing and ability to dictate the tempo of matches, was seen by many as the glue that held the team together.

With his absence, Madrid’s vulnerability has been laid bare, particularly in high-pressure situations like their slip-up in Lille.

Toni Kroos sets the record straight

However, when asked if his departure was the key factor behind Madrid's recent setbacks, Kroos was quick to dispel that notion.

"People act like Real Madrid won every match 4-0 when I was on the pitch... that’s simply not true," Kroos explained in an interview, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

"Things are not looking good, for sure, but we haven't always played the stars out of the sky with me either".

"We’ve often struggled with me, you can't forget that".

Ancelotti explains Madrid's loss to Lille

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlo Ancelotti provided an explanation following Madrid's shocking defeat to LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

After the match, Ancelotti admitted that Lille outclassed Madrid and highlighted several weaknesses in his team's performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh