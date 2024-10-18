Brazilian legend Ronaldinho was once asked to name the greatest football players in the history of the game

While he acknowledged Lionel Messi as one of the best, he stopped short of calling him the greatest in history

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner shared the pitch with Messi at Barcelona for two years before departing for AC Milan in 2008

The debate over football’s greatest player may never have a definitive answer, and Ronaldinho is comfortable with that, admitting he can't choose a clear winner.

For the past 20 years, the conversation has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have shared most Ballon d'Or titles since 2008—except for wins by Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldinho refused to name Lionel Messi as the GOAT

Messi's 2022 World Cup triumph seemingly cemented his GOAT status for many, but Ronaldinho doesn't see it as that straightforward.

Despite Messi’s eight Ballon d'Or wins, multiple Champions League titles, 10 La Liga championships, and success with PSG and Argentina, the Brazilian icon feels this isn’t enough to conclusively crown him as the greatest.

In an interview with Marca, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner expressed:

“I’m happy Messi won the Ballon d’Or. We were friends at Barcelona, but I don’t like comparisons and find it hard to say he’s the best ever.”

Ronaldinho picks 3 players 'better' than Messi

While Ronaldinho acknowledged Messi as the best of his generation, edging out Ronaldo, he couldn't overlook other legends.

"There was Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo [Nazario]... it’s hard to say Messi is the best in all of football history. I can only say he’s the best of his era."

Diego Maradona and Pele are icons from the 20th century, while Ronaldo Nazario was one of the most naturally gifted strikers of the 1990s and early 2000s.

