Afrobeats singer S3fa is now an independent artiste after leaving D Black's Black Muzik Avenue record label

She announced her departure from the label in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM on Thursday, October 24

According to her, she has decided to go independent because her contract expired and she had some disagreements

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer S3fa, known private life as Sefadzi Abena Amesu, has parted ways with her record label, Black Avenue Muzik.

According to the singer, she left Black Avenue Muzik, a record label owned by rapper and businessman D Black, a.k.a. Desmond Blackmore, and has been independent for some time now.

S3fa is now an independent artiste after leaving D Black's record label.

Source: Instagram

Black Avenue signed S3fa about seven years ago alongside Nina Ricchie and three others. Since her unveiling in 2017, she has become one of the label's mainstays.

Watch the unveiling below:

S3fa announces leaving D Black's label

But speaking in an interview on Accra FM on Thursday, October 24, 2024, indicated that she had left because of some business disagreements and the expiration of her contract.

"I'm no longer with Black Avenue, for some time now. When you are working with people you consider a family, it's always a roller coaster. There's been some business misunderstandings and all of that," she told Nana Romeo.

The curvaceous singer explained that she did not want to remain under the label and still harbour ill feelings towards people she considers family.

"Instead of me being there and have some sort of hatred and resentment towards people that I consider as a family, I prefer to just take a step and keep it going," she said.

S3fa's transition to independence has already begun with new music, including her latest release, All Over, featuring Camidoh.

While focusing on her solo journey, she has not ruled out future label partnerships, stating:

"Yes, it depends on the deal and what it entails."

Watch the interview below:

S3fa slays in South Africa

