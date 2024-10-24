Actress Nadia Buari is now a successful movie producer with about four productions under her belt

Her venture into production was triggered by her resolve to challenge herself in new roles as an actress

In an interview, Nadia explained that she got tired of her regular 'lover girl' roles and decided to produce and get different roles

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has opened up on her transition from acting into movie production.

According to her, her main motivation was her desire to break free from typecast roles in the film industry.

Nadia, a widely acclaimed actress known for playing rich daughter and other sweet girl roles, has been doing production in the past few years.

Actress Nadia Buari explains that she became a movie producer because she wanted more challenging roles. Photo source: @iamnadibuari

Source: Instagram

Speaking on TV3's The Afternoon Show on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Nadia explained that she felt constrained by the repetitive nature of the characters offered.

"I got into movie producing because I felt I wasn't challenged enough. Every time I got a script, it was either a lover girl or I was after somebody's boyfriend, and I just got tired of that."

The actress, who describes herself as a "thriller and horror freak," expressed frustration with the limited scope of roles available to her.

"I felt I had too many stories, so I felt if I ventured into production, I could play the characters I wanted," she said.

She indicated that her first production, Imogen Brown, which she self-directed, was quite tedious, so she decided to hand over the directing part of the subsequent productions to her brother.

Watch her interview below:

So far, Nadia has produced four movies, allowing her to create the diverse characters she's always wanted to portray.

Nadia in new movie

After taking a break from acting, Nadia is returning to the screen in Forever in a Night, a new film directed by Jameel Buari and produced by John N. Okwugo.

The movie, which also stars Godwin Namboh, Samera Buari, Queenstar Anaafi, and Fred Sarpong, tells the story of a woman whose seemingly perfect life unravels throughout one night.

Forever in a Night is scheduled to premiere on November 9, 2024, with simultaneous screenings at Accra Mall and West Hills Mall in Accra.

Nadia Buari mourns East Legon crash victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari had commiserated with the families of the girls who passed away in the East Legon crash.

The actress shared footage of Maame Dwomoh Boateng's funeral and a lengthy emotional message to the family.

The 12-year-old girls lost their lives after Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad Amoako, crashed his car into their Acura.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh