FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has paid a moving tribute to his mother for her sacrifices

The 17-year-old acknowledged her mom's role in his young football journey, crediting her with making him see the 'beauty in adversity'

Meanwhile, Yamal will turn his attention to helping Barca qualify to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League

Football may have propelled Lamine Yamal into the limelight, but the Barcelona prodigy remains deeply aware of the foundation on which his success was built.

Recently, he took a moment to honour the person who made it all possible—his mother, Sheila Ebana.

Lamine Yamal pays emotional tribute to his mother

In an emotional tribute, Yamal expressed his immense gratitude for her sacrifices, acknowledging the unwavering love and dedication that shaped his journey.

His words served as a reminder that behind every rising star, there’s often an unsung hero working tirelessly in the background.

"I am very grateful to my mother. Despite all the difficulties she had, she made me not see anything bad," the 17-year-old shared, as quoted by Barca Universal on X.

"I may not have had the best childhood in the world, but it made me see beauty in everything."

Who is Sheila Ebana?

Originally from Equatorial Guinea, Sheila emigrated to Spain, where she later gave birth to Lamine Yamal on July 13, 2007, in the town of Mataró, Catalonia.

Upon settling in her new country, she worked as a waitress, where she met Mounir Nasraoui, the man who would become the father of her superstar child, the Sun reports.

Their relationship flourished, leading to marriage. However, their union was short-lived, as they divorced in 2010—just three years after Lamine’s birth.

Following the separation, Sheila took on the responsibility of raising her son, ensuring he had the best possible start in life.

Recognising his natural talent from an early age, she enrolled him in Club de Futbol La Torreta in Granollers, a decision that would mark the beginning of an extraordinary football journey.

The role of Lamine’s father in his career

While his mother played a pivotal role in shaping his path, Yamal's father, Mounir, also remained present in his life.

Born in Morocco, Mounir moved to Spain at the age of nine, brought over by his mother. He worked as a building painter while nurturing dreams of a football career that never materialised.

Despite not making it as a professional player, he found fulfillment in supporting his son's rapid ascent.

Mounir regularly shares his pride in Lamine’s achievements on social media, celebrating his son’s milestones with the enthusiasm of a man who understands the demands of the sport.

Lamine celebrates Euros win with mum and dad

When the teenage sensation helped Spain clinch a record-extending fourth European Championship, both parents were present at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to witness the moment.

The victory was a testament to the collective sacrifices that had shaped his path to the top.

What’s next for Yamal?

Having enjoyed an outstanding season so far, the reigning Golden Boy Award winner now shifts focus to Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

With a narrow advantage from the first leg, the Catalan giants will look to finish the job against Benfica in the round of 16.

Lamine breaks his silence about joining Real Madrid

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has broken his silence on speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Barcelona prodigy made his stance clear, reaffirming his loyalty to the Catalan club.

