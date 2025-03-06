Dr Frank Amoakohene: Ashanti Regional Minister Leads Residents To Desilt Gutters On Independence Day
Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene commemorated Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary with residents of Alabar and its environs.
The Minister led a massive clean-up exercise which saw various celebrities including prominent Kumawood actors, actresses, TikTokers, etc. come together to ensure communities are clean.
Dr Amoakohene did not just go and supervise the exercise. Instead, he joined community members to do the clean-up.
He was spotted in a video shovelling rubbish collected from a gutter into a wheelbarrow. Dr Amoakohene also ensured the safety of all who participated in the exercise. He made sure all were in protective clothing, including a nose mask.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
