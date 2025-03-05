The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been rejected by the GFA as home venue of Asante Kotoko as the GPL is set to bounce back

The GFA says the historic football facility has significant security issues and urges the Porcupine Warriors to address the concerns

The team of Otumfour Osei Tutu II has been given an ultimatum to fix the problems before they can play at the stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has temporarily banned the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the home venue for Asante Kotoko, one of the country’s most successful football clubs.

This decision comes on the back of serious security concerns raised by the Club Licensing Department of the GFA, which have prompted the association to demand urgent remedial measures from the club before their upcoming MTN FA Cup fixture against Eleven Wise on March 12.

Security concerns at Baba Yara Stadium

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, located in Kumasi, has been the traditional home of Asante Kotoko for many years, a fortress that has witnessed the club’s triumphs and memorable matches. However, recent concerns about the security infrastructure at the stadium have led to its temporary disqualification as the venue for Kotoko’s home games, with Hearts of Oak's University of Ghana Stadium domicile also affected.

The GFA, in an official statement on its website, highlighted that safety issues in the stands and other critical areas were not up to the required standards, and must be addressed.

''Two venues including the University Of Ghana Sports Stadium and ths Baba Yara Sports Stadium had Security Concerns which affected clubs must provide a solution as communicated to them by the GFA with the needed guarantee before their next official matches. There shall be an on-site inspection to validate the suitability of the solutions for further advice. Three other venues, Wenchi Sports Stadium, AAK II Ampain, and the Golden City Park had both technical and security challenges which require repair and renovations and as such have been unapproved until a re-inspection is conducted.'' the GFA announced.

According to the football governing body, all venues to host competitive matches in the country must satisfy the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025 of the GFA which became necessary following the gruesome murder of Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley at a GPL game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre on February 2.

The demise of the ardent football fan generated nationwide grieve and sadness, with a former Kotoko board member hailing him as the club's most amazing supporter of all-time.

''The Club Licensing Department of the Ghana Football Association in line with the GFA Stadium Directives, the Enhanced Safety and SECURITY Protocols 2025 of the GFA conducted a re - inspection exercise of 15 GPL Match venues from Tuesday February 25, 2025 to Thursday February 27, 2025.'' the statement added.

Kotoko surprised

The GFA stressed that in order to safeguard the safety of players, officials, and spectators going forward, improvements must be made to the stadium before any further matches can be held there. This decision has sent shockwaves through the Kotoko institution, who consider the stadium to be a symbol of the club's legacy and identity, with Kotoko IMC chairman Nana Apinkrah declaring their unwillingness to vacate their historic home venue.

Asante Kotoko, which is Ghana’s most decorated football club with 24 GPL titles, now faces the prospect of finding an alternative venue for the match against Eleven Wise and potentially future games until the issues are addressed.

Kotoko GPL return

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Asante Kotoko's decision not to return to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League following Pooley's death in Nsoatre.

The Porcupine Warriors vowed to continue their participation in the GPL only when the investigations into the incident by the Ghana Police Service have progressed appreciably.

