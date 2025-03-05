The funeral of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley takes place on Thursday, with lots of football people expected to attend

Pooley was murdered in Nsoatre on February 2 during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko

The Nsoatre-based outfit have not been officially invited to attend Pooley's funeral in Kumasi

The funeral of Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Pooley, the Asante Kotoko supporter tragically killed during the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko, will take place in Kumasi on March 6, 2025.

The fan's untimely death, which occurred in Nsoatre on February 2, has shaken the football community and ignited deep emotions amongst fans and the football fraternity. In an effort to honor his memory, Asante Kotoko has announced that it will hold a solemn funeral for Pooley, inviting various Ghana football dignitaries and other Ghana Premier League teams.

Customized casket of the late Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley goes viral ahead of Thursday's funeral in Kumasi.

Source: Twitter

Nsoatreman FC not invited for Pooley's funeral

However, in a surprising move, the club has decided not to extend an invitation to the Nsoatreman team, whose home venue in Nsoatre the unfortunate incident happened. Pooley was stabbed to death by one Daniel Febiri aka Braimah, with the Ghana Police Service describing him as the key suspect in this murder case.

Nana Apinka, Asante Kotoko's interim management committee chairman, made the revelation during the club's Supporters Forum at the Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Tuesday.

''We have not invited Nsoatreman FC for the funeral of our late supporter Pooley which will take place on March 6. So as things stand, for what we know, they are not attending the funeral, and we have not also received any communication that they will be attending the funeral. We don't hold any grudges with Nsoatreaman, but we have not invited them for the funeral.'' Nana Apinkra said.

Pooley's tragic demise

Francis Yaw Frimpong was murdered in a violent incident that occurred during the Matchweek 19 GPL match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko that saw the home team win 1-0.

The match turned tragic as clashes between rival fans escalated into violence, later resulting in Frimpong’s death. Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most prominent football clubs, immediately condemned the act and vowed to seek justice for Pooley, with the Reds annoucing their decision to boycott all GFA competitions until the culprit is apprehended.

His death has left a dark cloud over Ghanaian football, sparking debates about fan violence, security measures, and the need for more effective interventions from both football authorities and the police. The Ghana FA reacted by suspending the 2024/25 GPL before coming out with Enhanced Security and Safety Protocols 2025 which will working for the remainder of the current season.

Pooley's funeral at Heroes Park

The funeral for Pooley will take place on Thursday at the Heroes Park at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Kotoko officials have confirmed that they have invited a number of key figures from the football world, including representatives from various Ghana Premier League clubs and high-ranking Ghana Football Association officials.

The club aims to use the funeral as an opportunity not only to pay tribute to their deceased fan but also to reflect on the broader issues of football violence and safety.

Late Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley goes home on Thursday, March 6.

Source: Twitter

Kotoko insists on Baba Yara Stadium

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Asante Kotoko's insistence on using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the club's home venue after the Ghana FA suspended the stadium temporarily over security and safety concerns.

Source: YEN.com.gh