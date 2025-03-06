UK-based fitness and lifestyle coach, Eddie Abbew, marked Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary in style

Donning a colourful kente cloth to celebrate his motherland's independence, Abbew demonstrated his deep connection to Ghanaian culture and heritage

The fitness coach, who is a motivational speaker, reflected on Ghana's journey since gaining independence in 1957

Popular UK-based fitness and lifestyle coach, Eddie Abbew, has marked Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary in grand style.

Eddie Abbew, who is of Ghanaian descent, rocked a colourful kente cloth to celebrate his motherland's independence anniversary.

A UK-based fitness instructo, Eddie Abbew, celebrates Ghana’s Independence Day in style. Photo credit: @eddieabbew/TikTok.

Looking elegant in the vibrant Ghanaian traditional outfit, the fitness and lifestyle coach sent warm wishes to his folks in the West African country.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, Mr. Abbew, who is also a motivational speaker, demonstrated, with great pride, a deep connection to the Ghanaian culture and heritage.

The UK-based fitness and lifestyle coach further expressed his love for Ghana, reflecting on the nation's journey since gaining independence in 1957..

"6th of March, 1957, that’s the day my motherland, GHANA got its independence from the British colonial rule that went on for years! HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY, MOTHERLAND!" he wrote.

Eddie Abbew was born in Ghana but relocated to the UK many years ago. Photo credit: @eddieabbew/TikTok.

Eddie Abbew was born in Ghana but moved to the United Kingdom as a teenager.

Now a UK citizen, Mr. Abbew is a former bodybuilder who won the heavyweight and Men's overall titles at the 1997 British Bodybuilding Championships.

Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration

Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

A commemorative event was held at the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, in Accra.

Several key dignitaries, including some foreign envoys, attended the Independence Day celebration.

Below is the video of Eddie Abbew in his colourful kente cloth.

Eddie Abbew's Independence Day post goes viral

Eddier Abbew's Independence Day post has gone viral on social media, many of his followers reacting to it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@jayJJjay123 said:

"Why you celebrating the independence of a country when you don’t live in it but you live in the country it gained independence from."

@Sochima_MD. also said:

"Independence made my country Nigeria a miserable place. we didn't learn enough to be independent. if the British had remained, we would have long been a developed country."

@Queen Esther 1 commented:

"Happy Ghana Independence Day Nana, may represent Ghana in America. One dozen of eggs for you."

