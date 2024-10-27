The first El Clasico of the season took place at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid took on their eternal enemies

Los Blancos endured a night to forget as Robert Lewandowski netted twice, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha adding further strikes

A Ghanaian football pundit believes Barcelona's recent show of strength against their biggest rivals highlights their potential to compete on all fronts

Barcelona's commanding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu has sent a strong message across European football.

Under the guidance of new manager Hansi Flick, the Catalan giants look poised to compete for the treble this season, having dismantled their greatest rivals with clinical precision.

The Catalan giants' league campaign has been nothing short of exceptional, currently leading La Liga with a six-point cushion over Real Madrid.

Their emphatic win in El Clasico not only gave them an edge in the title race but also displayed their consistency and ability to perform in big games.

La Blaugrana produced impressive victories, thrashing Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday and then demolishing Real Madrid three days later.

Why Barcelona could win the treble

Ghanaian football pundit Nana Yaw Adjei, known for his insightful analysis, was quick to praise Barcelona’s balance and depth following the weekend’s performance.

He emphasised that the team's recent show of strength against their biggest rivals highlights their potential to compete on all fronts.

"This Barcelona team is built for greatness," Adjei said in a post-match interview with YEN.com.gh.

"They’ve got the firepower, the tactical organisation, and the right mentality to win every trophy that come their way this season.”

This is a Barcelona side that can grind out results or blow teams away when needed,” he explained. I honestly don't see any team in Europe that can stop Flick's Barcelona.

Tactical expertise under Hansi Flick

According to Ajei, Flick has brought a structured yet dynamic style of play to Barcelona, emphasising both possession and quick transitions.

"I have always maintained that Barcelona's key problem in the past few years has been coaching. You can clearly see how Flick has changed the team with virtually young players.

"His tactical approach has transformed Barcelona into a well-rounded unit capable of adapting to various opponents.

"Flick’s experience in managing high-stakes competitions, combined with his in-depth tactical knowledge, could propel the club to new heights, especially in the Champions League, where his track record is impressive.

What's next for Barcelona?

If Barcelona can maintain this level of play, they are well on course for a treble—a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey win, and the coveted Champions League trophy.

With a formidable squad, a manager who understands how to win on multiple fronts, and a recent show of dominance against one of the world’s best teams, Barcelona is undoubtedly a favourite to claim silverware in all competitions.

While there’s still a long way to go, Barcelona’s emphatic win over Real Madrid marks them as a force to be reckoned with. Fans and rivals alike will be watching closely as Barcelona chase the ultimate achievement in European club football.

