Romelu Lukaku made an impactful debut for Napoli, scoring a stoppage-time goal to help his new club overturn a deficit and secure a dramatic win against Parma.

The Belgian striker, who joined Napoli in a highly anticipated transfer, wasted no time in making his presence felt on the pitch during Saturday night's clash.

Romelu Lukaku wheels away in celebration after scoring on his debut for Napoli.

Lukaku finally leaves Chelsea for Napoli

Lukaku's move to Napoli came after a lengthy transfer saga, leaving Chelsea for the Partenopei in one of the summer's most talked-about deals.

According to the BBC, the transfer was largely orchestrated by Napoli's manager, Antonio Conte, who previously coached Lukaku during two highly successful seasons at Inter Milan.

Under Conte's guidance, Lukaku thrived, netting 24 goals in Serie A during the 2020-21 season, a key factor in Inter's title-winning campaign.

This prolific form was what initially prompted Chelsea to bring him back to Stamford Bridge for a hefty £97.5 million fee.

However, Lukaku's second spell at Chelsea was marked by loan stints, first back at Inter and then at Roma, before he returned to Italy with Napoli.

Lukaku scores on Napoli debut

Eager to prove himself once more in Serie A, the 31-year-old came off the bench and immediately made an impact, helping Napoli secure their second consecutive victory after a shaky start to the season.

His decisive goal in the second minute of stoppage time set the stage for a complete turnaround, as Cameroonian midfielder Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa added another goal shortly afterwards to seal the comeback win.

What's next for Lukaku?

As the international break approaches, Lukaku will look to carry this momentum into his duties with the Belgian national team, with crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France on the horizon.

