The world's best footballers will all convene at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris in hopes of being honoured with the prestigious prize

For the first time in the last 21 years, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated in the men’s category

Meanwhile, leaked results making the rounds on social media have shown who will win this year's prize

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The prestigious Ballon d'Or award will be presented on Monday, October 28, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, spotlighting the top individual talent in football.

This accolade has the power to elevate a player's career to legendary status, placing them alongside a pantheon of football greats.

Manchester City's Rodrigo Cascante and Vinicius Junior will go head-to-head for the 2024 Ballon d'Or prize. Photos by Stu Forster and Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. is viewed as a strong contender for this year’s award, but the competition remains fierce, Flashscore reports.

His club teammates, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, also have a stake in the race, while Manchester City’s Rodri and Erling Haaland are formidable candidates as well.

Among them, Rodri poses the most significant challenge to Vinicius’s aspirations.

Vinicius or Rodri: Who deserves the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Vini Jr. had an outstanding season, contributing significantly to Madrid's triumphs in both the Champions League and La Liga.

However, his performance on the international stage with Brazil during the Copa America fell short, slightly dampening his overall credentials.

In contrast, Rodri enjoyed a remarkable season at both club and national levels.

As a vital cog in Man City's English dominance, he also played a crucial role in Spain’s success at the Euros, highlighting his versatility and command on the pitch.

His consistent excellence over the past few years has many believing that the UEFA Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament could take home the coveted trophy tonight, per ESPN.

Rodri backed to win Ballon d'Or

To gain further insight, YEN.com.gh spoke with Ghanaian journalist Owoahene Bright Pascal, who weighed in on the rivalry between the two stars.

“Both Vini and Rodri have delivered top-notch performances last season,” he noted.

“Vini Jr. was instrumental in winning the Champions League and La Liga, but his Copa America campaign with Brazil was disappointing.”

Regarding Rodri, Pascal remarked, “He dominated the Premier League with City and was a key figure for Spain in their victorious Euro campaign.

"He is the engine of Man City's squad; without him, the team struggles.

In conclusion, Pascal leaned toward Rodri, praising his unparalleled impact on the game.

"While both players demonstrated exceptional quality, I would choose Rodri any day.”

Thierry Henry backs Rodri to win

Owoahene isn't alone in his assessment. France legend Thierry Henry has also backed Rodri as his choice for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Arsenal icon wasted no time in praising the Spanish international following his stellar performances in the European Championship.

Leaked results show 2024 Ballon d'Or winner

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that leaked results have emerged, suggesting the probable winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or just hours before the highly anticipated ceremony in Paris.

According to these alleged results, Vinicius is poised to claim the top honour with 630 votes, narrowly edging out Rodri, who is said to have received 576 votes, while Jude Bellingham rounds out the podium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh