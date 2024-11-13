Chelsea's rising star, Cole Palmer, has caught the attention of fans not just for his performances but for a unique detail on his boots

This subtle yet meaningful addition reflects his pride in his heritage, a nod to both his birthplace and his family roots

This dual representation is becoming more common among players with multicultural backgrounds

Cole Palmer, a 22-year-old born in Wythenshawe near Manchester, is quickly establishing himself as one of England’s most exciting football talents.

The 2023-24 season marked a breakthrough for the young attacking midfielder, who made his England debut and dazzled fans with his performances for Chelsea.

Palmer found the back of the net 25 times in 45 appearances across all competitions, capturing headlines and showcasing his immense potential.

Sharp-eyed fans may have noticed that Cole Palmer wears two flags on his boots: one representing England and the other honouring his heritage from Saint Kitts and Nevis, where his father hails from.

Proud of his roots, Palmer adds a personal touch with two cold-faced emojis, a nod to his signature "shiver" celebration he performs after scoring—a gesture now well-known among Chelsea supporters.

The Chelsea player rubs his arms after scoring every goal as if a feeling a chill and this contributes to the player being called on occasion, ‘Cold’ Palmer. The winger maintains that the celebration was inspired by former Man City colleague Morgan Rogers.

Source: YEN.com.gh