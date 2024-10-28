Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21

The 17-year-old Spain international was recognised at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris

He played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, after contributing to 16 goals for Barcelona throughout the season

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal marked another milestone in his rapidly rising career by winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Recognised as the best-performing player in the world under 21, Yamal claimed the trophy’s sixth edition after an outstanding year that has seen him become one of football’s most exciting young talents.

Despite competition from top young stars like fellow Barcelona prodigy Pau Cubarsi, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, Yamal’s remarkable performances set him apart.

His recognition highlights a sensational year, reinforcing his place as one of football’s brightest emerging talents.

The 17-year-old is already known worldwide for his dazzling dribbling, explosive pace, and sharp vision.

Per UEFA, Yamal was instrumental in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, where he set the record as the youngest player to score in the European Championship, achieving the feat just days before his birthday.

Yamal’s tournament performances were highlighted by a stunning goal against France in the semi-final, along with four assists that underscored his playmaking abilities.

His impact extended to club football as well, with 16 goal involvements during the 2023-24 season, showcasing his already impressive contributions to the game.

What is Kopa Trophy?

First awarded to Kylian Mbappe in 2018, the Kopa Trophy has quickly become one of football’s most prestigious individual accolades, claimed by rising stars like Pedri, Gavi, and Jude Bellingham after the French captain, per Sports Mole.

Presented to the best global player under the age of 21, the award is given during a joint ceremony with the Ballon d'Or, hosted by France Football.

Named in honour of late French forward Raymond Kopa, who won the 1958 Ballon d'Or and earned numerous titles with Real Madrid in the 1950s, the trophy’s recipient is chosen by a jury of former Ballon d'Or winners.

Lamine Yamal toys with Bayern Munich

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Lamine Yamal's extraordinary display as Barcelona dominated Bayern in their Champions League encounter.

The 17-year-old was electric throughout his 85-minute appearance, dazzling with his quick footwork and blistering pace, leaving defenders struggling to keep up.

