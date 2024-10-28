Manchester City's midfield metronome Rodri clinched the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award ahead of Vinicius Junior on Monday, October 28

The 28-year-old becomes the first midfielder to scoop the prestigious prize since Luka Modric chalked this feat in 2018

Unfortunately, Vinicius and the entire Real Madrid entourage boycotted the Awards after earlier learning the Brazilian won't win the prize

In an unexpected turn at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Manchester City’s midfield anchor Rodrigo Cascante edged out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to claim the prestigious award on Monday night.

Arriving in Paris on crutches due to injury, the Spanish midfielder nevertheless emerged victorious, despite widespread belief earlier in the day that Vinicius would take home the honour.

Rodri beats Vinicius to Ballon d'Or

Vinicius, regarded as the frontrunner, was outshone by Rodri, whose club and international achievements proved decisive.

With a Premier League title for City and a European Championship victory with Spain, the 28-year-old becomes the first midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to earn the Ballon d'Or, a testament to the pivotal role defensive midfielders can play on the world stage.

Known for his ability to control the game’s rhythm and shield his defence with a blend of composure and tenacity, Rodri’s all-encompassing style made a strong case in his favour.

Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or ceremony

Meanwhile, hints of the outcome surfaced as reports from Spain, as cited by Diario AS, suggested, hours before the event, that Rodri would clinch the prize.

This speculation led Vinicius and Real Madrid’s other nominees to skip the ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, a move that underscored their discontent.

Real Madrid lament Vinicius snub

Madrid’s representatives voiced frustration with UEFA and the Ballon d'Or selection committee, stating that they felt disrespected by the decision.

In an official comment to AFP, the club remarked, as quoted by the Mirror: "If the award criteria don’t place Vinicius as the winner, then it should have recognised Carvajal.

"Since it didn’t, it’s clear UEFA and the Ballon d'Or have little respect for Real Madrid. And Real Madrid will not participate where it isn’t respected."

Rodri arrived in crutches

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Ballon d'Or ceremony, Rodrigo Cascante was spotted in Paris, making his way to his hotel lobby on crutches.

The Manchester City star has arrived in the French capital for tonight’s prestigious event.

Thierry Henry endorsed Rodri for top prize

Previously, YEN.com.gh highlighted that French football icon Thierry Henry had endorsed Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Arsenal legend confidently supported the Spanish international, citing his outstanding display in the European Championship.

Henry considered Vinicius Junior but ultimately opted for Rodri after assessing Vinicius' performances with Brazil in the Copa America.

