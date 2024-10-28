Newly minted Ballon d'Or recipient Rodri has made a future projection about who will win the coveted prize

The Man City star made the projection on the heels of beating Vinicius Junior to the Golden Ball Award on Monday night

He becomes the first player in the Premier League to clinch the prestigious prize since Cristiano Ronaldo chalked this feat in 2008

Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodrigo Cascante has named the player he believes is primed to capture the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.

A pivotal force behind both City's Premier League triumph and Spain’s Euro 2024 win, Rodri narrowly edged out Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior by a margin of 16 points to claim football’s highest individual honour.

Rodri narrowly edged Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri edges Vinicius, others

In a competitive lineup, Jude Bellingham secured third place, Dani Carvajal followed in fourth, while Kylian Mbappe placed sixth.

However, the results have ignited controversy at Real Madrid, where many feel Vinicius was unjustly overlooked.

Displeased with UEFA and Ballon d'Or organisers, Los Blancos abstained from attending the ceremony, leading the Brazilian to cancel his planned celebration.

Madrid’s absence underscores their frustration, with sources alleging they perceive the decision as a slight from UEFA.

Rodri sets record after Ballon d'Or success

According to Football Espana, Rodri’s accolade not only makes him the first Manchester City player to claim the Ballon d'Or but also marks him as the seventh Premier League star and fourth Spaniard to achieve this distinction.

He follows in the footsteps of Spanish legends like Luis Suarez Miramontes, who won in 1960 and joins recent winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who retained the women’s title this year.

Rodri predicts future Ballon d'Or winner

Looking ahead, the 28-year-old Rodri shared his prediction on which rising star might succeed him for the award.

"Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d’Or very soon, I’m convinced of it," he stated, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

"Keep it up, keep working hard, and you’ll get there."

This endorsement from the current Ballon d'Or recipient highlights Yamal's budding talent, pointing to a future where this young phenom might join the ranks of football’s elite.

Lamine Yamal wins Kopa Trophy

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal marked another milestone in his rapidly rising career by winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 17-year-old Spain international was recognised at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Lamine Yamal 'destroys' with Bayern Munich

Previously, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Lamine Yamal's stellar performance in Barcelona’s commanding victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 17-year-old shone during his 85 minutes on the pitch, captivating fans with his lightning-fast footwork and pace that left defenders trailing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh