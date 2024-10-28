Rodrigo Cascante has been sighted in Paris ahead of Monday night's highly-anticipated Ballon d'Or Awards

The Manchester City star arrived in crotches as he made his way to his hotel lobby for tonight's event in the French capital

If emerging reports are anything to go by, the 28-year-old could beat Vinicius Junior to the coveted prize

Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodrigo Cascante arrived in Paris earlier today, prepared for tonight's Ballon d'Or ceremony despite nursing an injury.

The Spanish midfielder, seen in a circulating video on social media, exited a van on crutches as he made his way to his hotel ahead of the prestigious event at the Theatre du Chatelet.

In a shocking twist, Rodrigo Cascante is expected to be crowned the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Vinicius Junior. Photos by Franck Fife and Christopher Furlong.

Rodri arrives in Paris

The 28-year-old is widely expected to secure the award, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi as football's most celebrated individual, according to widespread reports as corroborated by Eurosport.

Rodri, with an impressive year that saw him capture the Premier League title and clinch the European Championship with Spain, may well be the first central midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to claim this honour.

Is Rodri winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius?

Although Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior entered the day as a leading contender, momentum seems to have shifted toward Rodri.

Reports from Spain, as noted by Diario AS, suggest that Vinicius’s camp has all but conceded defeat, leading them to forgo plans to attend the 68th Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Further whispers indicate Real Madrid staff may skip the event as well, meaning England’s Jude Bellingham, another prominent nominee, is unlikely to make an appearance.

Rodri’s technical prowess and critical role in City’s setup have set him apart as more than just a supporting act.

If he does claim the award tonight, it will affirm not only his value but also the resurgence of defensive midfielders in the elite ranks of global football.

Thierry Henry backs Rodri

Meanwhile, France football icon Thierry Henry has named Rodri as his pick for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Arsenal legend didn't hesitate to back the Spanish international after his superlative display in the European Championship.

Pep Guardiola under fire for Ballon d'Or comment

In a separate Ballon d'Or-related article, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola faced heavy criticism for his lukewarm stance regarding the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

When asked for his opinion on the award’s outcome, the Manchester City manager responded with apparent indifference.

Despite this, many are predicting Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to claim the prestigious title tonight.

