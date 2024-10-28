Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has opened up after narrowly missing out on winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

The Brazilian was the frontrunner ahead of tonight's event in Paris but lost out to Manchester City star Rodri

Neither Vini nor any of Real Madrid's entourage showed up at the 68th edition of the Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Junior has finally spoken out following his second-place finish at the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards, where many had anticipated he would lift the trophy.

Leading up to the ceremony at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet, the Brazilian forward was widely favoured by bookmakers to claim football's top individual honour.

Vinicius Jr made his first public statement after finishing second to Rodri in the Ballon d'Or race. Photos by Diego Souto and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri pips Vinicius to Ballon d'Or

However, in a twist that surprised fans and pundits alike, it was Manchester City's midfield maestro, Rodrigo Cascante, who ultimately claimed the prestigious accolade.

Rumours surfaced just hours before the gala, and Spanish publication Diario AS reported that Vinicius’ camp, disappointed with the anticipated outcome, decided to boycott the event altogether.

Vinicius, Real Madrid boycott Awards

Consequently, neither Vinicius nor any Real Madrid representatives were present at the 68th edition of the Ballon d'Or gala—a silent protest that underscored the club’s displeasure.

The award went to Rodri, who, despite arriving on crutches due to injury, claimed the Golden Ball, becoming the first central midfielder to do so since Luka Modric in 2018.

His impressive season, marked by a Premier League title with Manchester City and a European Championship win with Spain, cemented his place among the game's elite.

Vinicius reacts after Rodri's Ballon d'Or win

Following the announcement, Vinicius broke his silence with a powerful social media post, sharing his resolve to keep striving for the prize.

"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," he boldly declared in Spanish, sending a message of determination to his followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Rodri picks potential future Ballon d'Or winner

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that freshly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri shared his thoughts on a potential future recipient of the prestigious award.

The Man City midfielder’s prediction came shortly after his triumph over Vinicius Junior for the Golden Ball on Monday night.

Henry backed Rodri to win Ballon d'Or

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that French football legend Thierry Henry had backed Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Arsenal icon endorsed the Spanish midfielder, praising his remarkable performances in the European Championship.

Henry briefly considered Vinicius Junior but ultimately favoured Rodri after evaluating Vinicius' Copa America outings with Brazil.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh