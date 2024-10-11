Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has added another certificate to his list of managerial accomplishment

The Chelsea legend who is building his career in management after football has completed the UEFA Certificate in Football Management

Essien, who is yet to take up a main role in coaching or management, enjoyed an illustrious football career

Ghana legend Michael Essien continues to increase his knowledge in the game after securing another UEFA educational certificate in football.

The former Chelsea midfielder spent the past nine months learning the UEFA Certificate in Football Management programme while working as assistant manager at FC Nordsjaelland.

Essien is carving a path in management following the end of an illustrious football career which saw him win several titles.

Michael Essien successfully completes UEFA Certificate in Football Management. Photo: Martin Slyvest/ Michael Reagan.

Source: Getty Images

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner took to social media to celebrate his latest achievement as he urged others to join the programme.

He posted on X: "Football doesn’t end at the final whistle. Proud to have completed the UEFA Certificate in Football Management - Players’ Edition over the past 9 months — gaining skills for life after the game. It’s been an incredible journey, learning how to lead and shape football’s future, off the pitch. Thanks to UEFA for thinking about players and investing in our education!"

Essien represented Ghana at several competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old made 59 appearances and scored 9 times for Ghana. per Transfermarkt.

Essien preparing to be future Ghana coach

Essien's expertise in management could eventually land him a role in Ghana as a coach or even in the management of the sport in the West African country.

Following his recent interview with Joy Sports, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid player disclosed that he ventured intro coaching to avoid depression, as reported by My Joy Online.

However, his impressive run at Nordsjaelland has seen Ghanaians clamouring for him to be handed a position in Ghana football.

Nordsjaelland coach states Essien's importance

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that FC Nordsjaelland manager Jens Fønsskov Olsen has described Michael Essien's role at the club as a very important one.

The former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder has been working with the Danish Superliga side since hanging up his boots.

Essien has been on the technical bench of the club since 2021 and works directly with young players, helping them transition from the Academy to the first team.

Source: YEN.com.gh