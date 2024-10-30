Top 6 Footballers to Miss Most Penalties in the Last 2 Decades

Scoring from the penalty spot may look straightforward, but even the world’s top footballers have had their share of misses.

Some players are masters under pressure, with accurate ball-striking and the ability to tune out the noise, yet even they aren’t immune to the occasional error.

Every team has a designated spot-kick taker who usually excels at seizing such crucial moments.

However, skilled goalkeepers like Emi Martinez can sometimes make the difference, as they are known for thwarting even the best penalty-takers.

Here’s a look at the players with the most penalties missed in recent football history, as highlighted by YEN.com.gh.

6. Ronaldinho (Missed Penalties: 16)

Known more for his dazzling free kicks, Ronaldinho still took on penalty duties at Barcelona and AC Milan. Though he missed 16 penalties, his distinctive style – often driving the ball under the wall on free kicks – showcased his creativity.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Missed Penalties: 17)

Ibrahimovic, famous for his flair and decisive goals, took 104 penalties during his career, missing 17.

With an impressive 83.6% conversion rate, the Swede netted 87 spot-kicks and thrived under pressure, making his rare misses understandable.

4. Neymar (Missed Penalties: 18)

Neymar has confidently taken penalties for PSG, Brazil, and Santos, missing 18 but scoring 87.

His trademark slow approach prioritizes precision over power, resulting in a notable 82.9% success rate.

3. Francesco Totti (Missed Penalties: 18)

Totti ranks among the most consistent penalty-takers of his era. Despite his 18 misses, he maintained an impressive streak in his final seasons with Roma, boasting an 80%+ success rate.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Missed Penalties: 31)

Ronaldo’s career is marked by high-stakes penalties, with a remarkable 84.6% conversion rate.

He’s netted 21 of his last 23 penalties but has had some crucial misses, including in the Champions League final.

Recently, he missed a costly penalty for Al-Nassr in the King’s Cup.

1. Lionel Messi (Missed Penalties: 31)

Leading this list is Messi, despite his reputation as a clutch player.

With a 77.9% conversion rate, Messi has missed his share, notably in the 2016 Copa America final for Argentina.

However, his four successful penalties in the 2022 World Cup underscored his reliability in critical moments.

Source: AFP