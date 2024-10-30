Ranking the 5 Best Available Managers in Football Right Now

The managerial carousel in football often brings unexpected twists. Coaches who seem secure one day are sacked the next after a string of bad results.

Clubs, desperate for success, often gamble by hiring experienced but long-absent names, hoping for a quick turnaround or a longer-term plan to rebuild.

Regardless of the timing, a fresh managerial sacking always seems to be on the horizon, leaving several prominent coaches waiting on the sidelines for their next opportunity.

YEN.com.gh ranks some of the most sought-after managers currently available in football.

1. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane stands out as the most prominent coach on the market.

In two stints with Real Madrid, he amassed an impressive collection of trophies, including three Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, and two Club World Cups.

Zidane's dual legacy as a world-class player and a top-tier coach makes him an alluring candidate for any club, though his future remains uncertain after leaving Madrid in 2021.

2. Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri’s return to Juventus didn’t replicate his initial success, where he led the team to multiple Serie A titles.

After winning the 2024 Italian Cup, Allegri was unexpectedly sacked due to a sideline incident. Yet, his track record with Juventus suggests he could still make an impact elsewhere.

3. Xavi

Taking charge of Barcelona seemed inevitable for Xavi, yet his relative inexperience combined with the club’s instability created challenges.

Still, he led Barça to a La Liga title and, at 44, remains an attractive prospect for clubs seeking fresh ideas.

4. Gareth Southgate

Southgate’s tenure as England’s manager has been historic, reaching two major finals.

However, his struggles in clinching a title raise questions about his ability to succeed at the top level of club football.

Nonetheless, his experience in international tournaments gives him a unique appeal.

5. Erik ten Hag

Arriving at Manchester United with high expectations, Ten Hag initially delivered with a top-four finish and two domestic cups.

But a disappointing 2023/24 season led to his dismissal in October. His Ajax legacy and tactical skill mean he’s likely to find a new role soon.

Source: AFP