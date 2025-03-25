The Black Stars of Ghana are on the brink of qualifying for another World Cup after the victory over Madagascar

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus scored the goals as the Black Stars recorded a 3-0 win in Morocco

Otto Addo's side now consolidate their position as Group I leaders with 15 points after six games

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana’s Black Stars took a significant step towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Madagascar at the Grand Stade Al-Hoceima in Morocco.

A brace from Arsenal star Thomas Partey and a strike from Mohammed Kudus was enough as the West Africans opened a healthy lead in their group.

The Black Stars of Ghana are on the brink of qualifying for another World Cup after the victory over Madagascar. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars won the two matches in the March international window as the Black Stars take a commanding control of Group I.

The win solidifies Ghana’s lead at the top of Group I with 15 points, while Madagascar remains second with 10 points, and Mali sits third with 9 points, per Ghanafa.org.

With only four games left in the qualifiers, Ghana is in a strong position to book their ticket to the World Cup.

The Black Stars will take on Chad and Mali during the September international window, followed by matches against Central African Republic and Comoros in October to conclude the qualifiers.

How Ghana can qualify easily

With four games remaining, Ghana must accumulate at least seven points to automatically qualify for the World Cup with one game to spare. This means:

A win against Chad (away) in September would take them to 18 points.

A home win against Mali would push them to 21 points.

A draw away against the Central African Republic would ensure 22 points, securing qualification before their final match against Comoros.

If Ghana achieves this, their last game at home against Comoros would be inconsequential, as they would have already secured one of the automatic qualification spots for the World Cup.

The Black Stars are on the brink of qualifying for another World Cup after the victory over Madagascar. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

How Ghana can miss out on qualification

For Ghana to fail in their bid for World Cup qualification, a series of unfortunate results would have to occur:

Madagascar must win all four of their remaining games, taking them to 22 points.

Ghana must lose at least two of their last four games, leaving them with a maximum of 21 points.

If Mali also wins their remaining games, they could overtake Ghana and push them out of the qualification spots.

While Ghana remains in the driving seat, they must remain focused and secure crucial wins in their next fixtures to avoid any surprises.

Their next match against Chad will be a golden opportunity to edge closer to sealing qualification.

Appiah delivers powerful message to players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah has charged the Black Stars give their all and secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Appiah, the deputy management committee member of the senior national team, travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for their game against Madagascar.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the tournament after an impressive run in the qualifiers, which has seen the West Africans top Group I after five matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh