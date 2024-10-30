Top 6 Footballers to Miss Most Penalties in the Last 2 Decades

Scoring from 12 yards isn’t as easy as it looks with some of the best football players in the history of the sport guilty of missing many penalties.

Despite this, there are some very good penalty takers in the modern game, who are able to block out the noise and pick their spot.

Typically, every team has a designated spot-kick taker and this player will be able to thrive under pressure and have an accurate ball-striking technique.

However, even the most consistent penalty-kick takers can be prone to the occasional error, with goalkeepers such as Emi Martinez being known for his ability to save penalties.

YEN.com.gh looks at the list of the players with the most penalties missed, there are some surprising inclusions.

