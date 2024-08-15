John Stones is set to tie the knot with Olivia Naylor after the couple announced their engagement on social media

Stones, 30, has been dating entrepreneur Olivia, 34, since 2019 and proposed during a romantic getaway

Olivia announced the news on her Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of herself in front of a backdrop reading "Engaged AF!"

Manchester City defender John Stones is engaged to Olivia Naylor after proposing during a getaway following England's Euro 2024 campaign.

The England international popped the question while on a sunny break after England's run to the European Championship final.

John Stones is engaged to Olivia Naylor after proposing during a getaway following England's Euro 2024 campaign. Photos: Joe Prior/@olivianjnaylor (Instagram).

Naylor announced the news on Instagram, sharing:

"Mrs Stones to be."

In a series of Instagram photos, Naylor smiled happily while posing beside a sign that read:

"Engaged af."

"Love is Sweet."

When did Stones meet Olivia?

Stones and Olivia met in 2019, shortly after he was recovering from a breakup with his long-term girlfriend, per Goal.

At the time, Olivia was pregnant, but their relationship quickly blossomed.

Their joy was evident at the 2022 World Cup, where Olivia was spotted cheering Stones in Qatar. In 2023, they welcomed their own child together.

Olivia, who founded the children's clothing brand Moosh in addition to her eyebrow specialist business, gave birth to their baby boy last year.

John Stones' past love

Before meeting Olivia, Stones was in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Millie Savage.

They grew up together in South Yorkshire, attending the same school and starting their relationship at age 14.

Their daughter was born in 2017, but by the following year, Stones and Millie separated, and he moved out of their Manchester home, The Sun reported.

What is next for John Stones?

City defender Stones only resumed training this week after receiving an extended break following England's run to the Euros final, where he played every minute.

The reigning Premier League champions will start their title defence against Chelsea on Sunday.

