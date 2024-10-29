Virgil Van Dijk has reacted to Thomas Partey's defending during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal

The two Premier League title-chasers settled for a draw in a pulsating encounter at the Emirates on Sunday

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was deployed in a new role as he starred for the Gunners in a thrilling EPL game

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has opened up on his battle with Thomas Partey during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.

Van Dijk scored as the Reds left London with a valuable point and kept their pursuit of the Premier League title very much alive.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have now dropped five points in their last two matches, leaving them third on the table and five points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Van Dijk celebrates after beating Thomas Partey to level for Liverpool against Arsenal. Photo: Alex Pantling/ David Price.

In a quick start to the game at the Emirates on Sunday, the hosts opened the scoring through winger Bukayo Saka but Van Dijk levelled nine minutes later after beating Partey to the last ball.

“I think they’re very solid in set pieces and they have shown it. I think obviously when I was marked by Partey, I think he only looked at me, so it was quite easy to get away from him," he said. as quoted by Pulse.

“But anyway, it’s a bit of luck that you need, a little flick from Lucho [Luis Diaz], and I was there to tap it in,” added the Dutchman.

However, Mikel Merino gave the Gunners the lead before half time but a late strike from Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool leave with a point.

Partey deployed in new role

The Ghana international was deployed in an unfamiliar role on Sunday, playing as a right-back against Liverpool.

Despite the switch, Partey excelled and was one of Arsenal's best players on the night, winning the most duels, making the most tackles and had the most touches, per the games statistics.

The 31-year-old is expected to play a huge role in Arsenal's campaign as they seek to end their 21-year wait for the Premier League title.

Partey shares adorable moment with child

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana and Arsenal star Thomas Partey is embracing fatherhood with joy, sharing a beautiful moment with his child.

The Black Stars player and his Arsenal teammates are preparing for one of the biggest game of the season in England, as the Gunners welcome Liverpool to the Emirates.

Partey, an integral member of Mikel Arteta's squad, will be hoping the title-chasers bounce back from last week's defeat to Bournemouth when they engage the Reds.

