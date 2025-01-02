Cristiano Ronaldo openly criticised the credibility of the Ballon d’Or ceremony last month, voicing his discontent with the outcome

The legendary Portuguese forward firmly stated that Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior was more deserving of the honour

Man City midfielder Rodri has clapped back at Ronaldo, saying he cannot understand why the Al-Nassr star questioned his selection as the Ballon d'Or winner

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has addressed Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of his 2024 Ballon d’Or victory, calling it difficult to understand.

Rodri secured the prestigious award after a stellar year, which included leading City to another Premier League title and helping Spain triumph at Euro 2024.

Rodri has admitted he cannot understand why Cristiano Ronaldo questioned his selection as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. Photos: James Gill/Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The decision to award the Spaniard over Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior sparked controversy, with Ronaldo labelling it “unfair.”

The Portuguese legend argued that Vinícius deserved the accolade for his Champions League heroics, including scoring in the final.

Asked about Ronaldo's comments, Rodri told Diario AS via Goal:

"A surprise, really, because he knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen.

"This year the journalists who vote have considered that I should win it. Probably, these same journalists were the ones who at some point voted for him to win, and I imagine that then he would agree."

Ronaldo’s Ballon d'Or claim about Vinicius

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, weighed in on the debate, unequivocally stating that Vinicius deserved the prestigious prize over Rodri.

"It was unfair, in my opinion," the Portuguese legend said, as quoted by ESPN.

Ronaldo, who was also recognised as the 'Best Middle East Player' during the same ceremony, reckoned that Vinicius was the best player on the planet in the last 12 months.

The Ballon d’Or controversy

Real Madrid chose to boycott the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris last October after Rodri was awarded the prestigious prize over Vinícius Júnior.

Rodri, 28, claimed the honour following an outstanding season during which he played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s Premier League triumph and Spain’s European Championship victory.

Vinícius, however, had been a strong favourite for the accolade, having spearheaded Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League double the previous season.

Despite missing out on the Ballon d’Or, the Brazilian forward later received FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award and was named Globe Soccer’s Best Men’s Player on December 30.

How the Ballon d'Or impacted Rodri

Rodri, who tore his ACL in September, spoke of the impact winning the Ballon d'Or has had on his day-to-day life.

"It has changed my life," he said via ESPN. "Many things that I could do before, obviously, I can no longer do. But hey, it is for a good reason ... I have the philosophy that in life you have to take things as they are given to you.

"There is no need to complain when things are not the way you want or go crazy when you win a Ballon d'Or. God has given me what he has given me and I am extremely grateful. I have to deal with everything, including injuries, and move forward.

Neymar slams Rodri

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar issued a pointed response to Rodri following his controversial remarks about Vinícius Jr.

The comments drew criticism from Neymar, a teammate of Vinícius in the Brazilian national team.

Taking to Instagram, the Al Hilal forward reacted to Futeousadia’s post with the cutting remark, "Virou falador agora" ("He’s a talker now").

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh