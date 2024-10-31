Ghana U20 striker Jerry Afriyie has been named the Best Player at the WAFU Zone B U20 championship in Togo

The Thoughts FC striker led the Ghana U20 team to the final of the competition after scoring five goals

The Black Satellites have sealed qualification to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in South Africa next year

Black Satellites forward Jerry Afriyie scooped the top awards at the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Togo.

The tournament which came to an end on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, saw Ghana finish second behind winners Nigeria.

The Flying Eagles defeated the Black Satellites 2-1 in the final in Lomé but the West African rivals picked the two tickets for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations next year in South Africa.

At the end of the tournament, Afriyie was named Player of the Tournament following his blistering performances for Ghana's U20 team, as reported by the Ghana FA's official website.

The Thoughts FC striker also walked home with the Golden Boot after scoring five goals in five matches.

Afriyie, a key figure in the team, scored the winner as Ghana won the African Games earlier this year, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Ghana coach delighted with AFCON return

The former world champions have missed the last two Africa U20 Cup of Nations after failing to progress from their zone. The last time Ghana were at the tournament, the Black Satellites won the competition.

Coach Desmond Offei expressed satisfaction with the team's display in Togo.

"Qualifying for the U-20 AFCON is a huge achievement for us, especially considering the circumstances. This team faced many challenges, but their determination and commitment have been incredible. I'm proud of each and every one of them," he said.

Ghana's remains the only country on the continent to win the FIFA U20 World Cup after beating Brazil to win it in 2009.

Nigeria beat Ghana to win WAFU

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Black Satellites of Ghana to win the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Lomé, Togo.

A first-half brace from Kparobo Arierhi was enough for Nigeria to lift the trophy despite a second-half consolation from Ghana's Jerry Afriyie.

Both teams went into the final with their place at next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations secured. Read more:

