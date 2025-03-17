Floodlights at the Accra Sports Stadium are reportedly not functioning due to a lack of maintenance ahead of Ghana vs Chad

Otto Addo's Black Stars must win against Chad to improve their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

After the crucial match against Chad, Ghana will face Madagascar on March 24 on neutral venue in Morocco

As Ghana prepares to face Chad in a pivotal FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium this Friday, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the match.

The floodlights at the stadium are currently not functioning, reportedly due to a lack of maintenance. This issue has raised concerns about the ability to host the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM GMT, a prime time for a full-scale international spectacle.

Ghana vs Chad: Accra stadium floodlights must be fixed

According to reports from Nhyira FM, the malfunctioning floodlights at the Accra Sports Stadium could significantly affect the quality of the game if not addressed promptly. With less than five days to go before the game, it is imperative that the National Sports Authority, with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director General, work to resolve this issue in time for Friday’s match.

Night games, especially those involving high-stakes qualifiers, require proper lighting to ensure player safety and a fair playing environment.

All eyes are now on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the stadium management to get the floodlights in working condition ahead of this crucial Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier.

Stakes for Ghana in World Cup qualifying

Ghana’s position in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers has been far from ideal. With 9 points, they are currently second in the group, tied with leaders Comoros, who also have 9 points.

The Black Stars’ hopes of advancing to the 2026 World Cup depend heavily on their ability to secure a win against Chad. Any slip-up would significantly reduce their chances of qualification, placing even greater pressure on the team’s upcoming performances, with some notable Black Stars players challenged to deliver in Friday's game.

After suffering a 2-1 loss at the Accra Sports Stadium against Niger in their previous match during the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, Ghana must win this game to boost their chances of making it to the World Cup. A defeat or even a draw would severely damage their chances, especially with only a few fixtures remaining in the group stage.

Focus shifts to 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars’ recent failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has only added to the pressure on head coach Otto Addo and his team. The defeat in the AFCON qualifiers was a devastating blow for Ghanaian football, as the country has long been a consistent fixture on the African continent.

Now, with the World Cup qualifiers at stake, the Black Stars must regroup, refocus, and channel their energy into securing a place in the prestigious tournament.

Addo's tactics and leadership will be put to the test in this match against Chad, as Ghana cannot afford another setback. The coach will need to inspire his squad and ensure they play to their full potential to secure the vital three points needed for their World Cup aspirations.

Madagascar vs Ghana looms after Chad

Ghana’s road to World Cup qualification does not get easier after the Chad game. On March 24, the Black Stars will face Madagascar in Morocco, a team that has proven to be competitive in recent qualifiers. A successful result against Chad will give Ghana the momentum needed to face Madagascar, who will not be an easy opponent.

The two games could define the Black Stars’ qualification hopes, and they will need to approach both with focus and determination.

Chad's 2 foreign-based stars

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news that Chad would be traveling to Ghana to face the Black Stars with just two foreign-based players, with 23 of their playing team plying their professional trade in the domestic league of Chad.

