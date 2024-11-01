Former Ghana star Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a jaw-dropping goal during an exhibition game in Australia

Boateng, who carved a niche for himself as a player with a knack for flamboyant goals, starred in the match

Currently retired, the 37-year-old has turned his attention to honing his managerial skills as he makes gradual steps into coaching

Kevin-Prince Boateng showcased a touch of his prime form, netting an acrobatic stunner during an exhibition game alongside Brazilian icon Ronaldinho.

Participating in the Joga Bonito Tour, the former Ghana international played for Ronaldinho XI, who faced off against Tim Cahill XI, representing Australia.

Ronaldinho and other teammates mob Kevin-Prince Boateng after scoring an insane goal in an exhibition game. Photo by Steve Christo-Corbis.

Ronaldinho, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, assembled his squad from former teammates and close friends, while Cahill did the same, creating a nostalgic atmosphere filled with football legends.

KP Boateng scores stunning goal

Early in the match, Boateng brought fans to their feet with a spectacular goal, as cited by Tribuna.

Positioned just outside the penalty area, he launched a leaping scissors kick, sending the ball rifling into the net to give Ronaldinho XI the lead.

Boateng and Ronaldinho's friendship dates back to their shared days at AC Milan from 2010 to 2011, a stint that clearly fostered a strong bond.

The former Black Stars midfielder last suited up professionally for Hertha Berlin, the club where his football journey began, before announcing his retirement at 35.

On his post-playing plans, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed last year that Boateng would step into coaching in 2024, joining the Baller League—an innovative project led by German defender Mats Hummels, Boateng’s former teammate from their youth days in Germany.

KP Boateng talks about his spirituality

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kevin-Prince Boateng revealed that his faith in Jesus Christ brings him peace and solace.

The former AC Milan star shared his heartfelt testimony in an Instagram interview, inspiring others with his words.

Fans showed support, with many expressing how much his faith resonates with their own beliefs.

Boateng among exclusive Ghanaians to sign for Barca

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted Ghanaian players who have joined Barcelona, with David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah being recent additions.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was the first Ghanaian to sign with the Blaugrana, joining on a half-season loan in 2019.

However, Boateng’s stint was widely seen as underwhelming, as he made only four appearances—three in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey.

