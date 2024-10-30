Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana stepped up his recovery with another cameo display for Southampton

The Ghana international played a pivotal role despite coming on late as Southampton beat Stoke City

The former Stade Rennais forward is expected to start Southampton's next game against Everton in the EPL

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana proved decisive for Southampton as the Saints advanced to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup with a last-gasp win over Stoke City.

The Black Stars forward, who recently made an injury comeback, climbed off the bench in the 81st minute to deliver the match-winning assist in the Cup competition.

Sulemana has played cameo roles in the last three games since his return as he builds on his comeback by getting more game time.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at Saint Mary's on Monday night, the 22-year-old made the difference after finding James Bree for the winner in the 88th minute, as reported by the BBC.

The Saints had started the game on a bright note after Taylor Harwood-Bellis opened the scoring just 19 minutes into the game. Adam Armstrong doubled the advantage in the 35th minute but the visitors pulled one back through Ashley Phillips at the stroke of half time.

Tom Cannon levelled nine minutes after the break to set up an exciting finale.

Sulemana close to first start

Following the Ghanaian winger's display in the last three matches, manager Russel Martis set to hand him a starting role in the upcoming matches.

Southampton are without a win in the Premier League this season and will need inspiration from their most priced asset.

Sulemana joined Southampton in January 2023 from French outfit Stade Rennais but has struggled with injuries, limiting his impact at the club.

This season, Sulemana has made three appearances across all ciompetitions, per Transfermarkt.

