Brazil international Vinicius Junior has acquired a stake in Portuguese second-division club Alverca

Last year, Kylian Mbappe made a similar move by purchasing a majority stake in French side Caen

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Manchester City

Vinicius Junior has completed the takeover of Portuguese second-division club Alverca, following in the footsteps of his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe.

A consortium of Spanish and Brazilian investors, including the Brazilian star, has acquired the Liga Portugal 2 side after former owner Ricardo Vicintin sold his stake.

According to Record, the new ownership group will be officially presented in the coming weeks, with current CEO Matheus Ornelas set to manage the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Alverca confirmed the news in an official statement: “FC Alverca – Futebol, SAD hereby announces that Eng.

Ricardo Vicintin has sold his qualified stake in the public limited company to a group of Spanish and Brazilian investors.”

With this move, Vinicius becomes the second active Real Madrid player to invest in a European club.

Last summer, Mbappe made headlines when he spent €20 million (£17m/$22m) to acquire a majority stake in French second-division side Caen.

The 24-year-old winger will now shift his focus back to the pitch as Real Madrid prepares to face Manchester City on Wednesday in the decisive second leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

