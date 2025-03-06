Global site navigation

What is Turki Alalshikh's net worth? The Saudi billionaire shaking up the boxing world
What is Turki Alalshikh's net worth? The Saudi billionaire shaking up the boxing world

by  Chris Ndetei 5 min read

Turki Alalshikh's net worth is allegedly $2.8 billion, amassed through sports, entertainment, and business ventures. As a prominent Saudi Arabian figure, he has played a key role in shaping the country's cultural landscape as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Turki Alalshikh holds the Undisputed belt during a weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Turki Alalshikh holds the Undisputed belt during the weigh-in as part of the Riyadh Season - IV Crown Showdown at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Richard Pelham (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Turki Alalshikh is a Saudi billionaire with a significant influence in multiple industries.
  • He serves as Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Adviser at the Royal Court.
  • Alalshikh purchased the Spanish football club UD Almería in 2019 and previously owned Egyptian Club Pyramids FC.
  • He wrote the horror novel The Cello, which was adapted into a movie in 2023.
  • He is married with three children and resides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Turki Alalshikh's profile summary

Full nameTurki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh
GenderMale
Date of birth4 August 1981
Age43 years old (as of March 2025)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
Current residenceRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
NationalitySaudi Arabian
EthnicityArab
ReligionIslam
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds180
Weight in kilograms82
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
ChildrenThree
UniversityKing Fahd Security College
ProfessionChairman of General Entertainment Authority,Adviser at the Royal Court, businessman, producer
Net worth$2.8 billion
Instagram@turkialalshik
Facebook@turkialalshik
X (Twitter)@Turki_alalshikh

What is Turki Alalshikh's net worth?

According to News.bet365 and Sports Casting, Turki Alalshikh has an alleged net worth of $2.8 billion in 2025. His wealth comes from government roles, investments in entertainment and sports, and family fortune.

What are Turki Alalshikh's sources of wealth?

Turki Alalshikh's wealth comes from several sources. Here is a detailed breakdown of his income streams.

Fast facts about Turki Alalshikh.
Top-5 facts about Turki Alalshikh. Photo: @turkialalshik on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Civil service career

Turki Alalshikh's civil service career is marked by his high-ranking and influential roles in Saudi Arabia's government and entertainment sectors. Such government positions are highly prestigious and well-compensated financially.

After graduating from King Fahd Security College in 2001, Alalshikh worked in various government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Emirate of Riyadh. In 2015, he was appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court, and by 2017, he was promoted to the rank of Minister.

In September 2017, Turki was appointed the new Chairman of the General Sports Authority. One year later, in December 2018, he became the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

As Chairman of the GEA, Alalshikh has overseen high-profile events like the Riyadh Season and initiatives that align with the country's Vision 2030. For example, he brought the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight championship in 2024.

Sports investments

Turki Al-Sheikh in the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos with the U.D. Almería shirt
Turki Al-Sheikh during a press conference in the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos with the U.D. Almería shirt. Photo: Wikipedia.com, @LaMons (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Alalshikh has made significant personal investments in sports. In August 2019, he purchased the Spanish football club UD Almeria for €20 million ($22.26 million). According to Arab News, Turki took over from Alfonso Garcia Gabarron as the club's largest shareholder. Spanish paper Marca reported the sale on its website, stating:

After continuous speculation, Almeria have been sold to Turki Alalshikh after the operation went through for about €20 million ($22.26 million).

Previously, Turki owned the Egyptian Club Pyramids FC, where he had allegedly invested over $33 million in players. He sold the club to Emirati investor Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in February 2019, but the sale details are unknown publicly.

The Ring magazine

In 2024, Alalshikh acquired The Ring magazine for $10 million from the Mexican-American boxing promoter and former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. The Ring magazine has a rich history dating back to 1922, and through his acquisition, Turki aims to restore the magazine's legacy by bringing it back to print after a two-year hiatus.

Book sales

Turki Alalshikh has written a novel titled The Cello, an illustrated horror story about an aspiring musician who discovers the dark origins of a vintage cello he acquires. He scripted the horror movie version of his book in 2023.

The Cello: Official Illustrated Novel retails for $44.15 (paperback) and the Kindle version for $9.99 on Amazon.

Turki Alalshikh's car collection and real estate

The billionaire is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes an impressive collection of luxury cars and significant real estate holdings. He allegedly owns 77 cars, including some of the rarest models. Among his prized vehicles is a Bugatti Chiron, which he purchased for $4.8 million in 2018.

The Bugatti Chiron is seen during the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
The Bugatti Chiron is seen during the 2018 Paris Motor Show at the Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles in Paris. Photo: Daniel Pier (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Alalshikh has reportedly invested in real estate, but his assets are unknown publicly. However, in his capacity as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), he recently announced the launch of the "Boulevard Business Park" project within the "Boulevard City" zone. This project includes investments exceeding one billion Saudi riyals.

FAQs

  1. What is Turki Alalshikh's net worth in 2025? Turki Alalshikh has an alleged net worth of around $2.8 billion (as of March 2025).
  2. How rich is Turki? Turki Alalshikh is wealthy, with an alleged net worth of $2.8 billion (as of this writing).
  3. Why is Turki Alalshikh often called 'His Excellency'? Turki Alalshikh has the title "His Excellency" because he holds the rank of Minister and serves as an adviser at the Saudi Royal Court.
  4. Is Turki Alalshikh a royal? Turki Alalshikh is not a member of the royal family but a prominent adviser at the Saudi Royal Court.
  5. How old is Turki Alalshikh? Turki Alalshikh is 43 years old (as of March 2025). He was born on 4 August 1981.
  6. Who is the Saudi boxing promoter? Turki Alalshikh is a prominent figure in Saudi Arabia's boxing scene, instrumental in bringing high-profile boxing events to the kingdom.
  7. Which billionaire offered Mike $700 million? Turki Alalshikh reportedly offered Mike Tyson $700 million to fight Jake Paul and win by knockout within three minutes.
  8. What is the net worth of the royal family in the Middle East? The net worth of the Saudi Arabian royal family, the House of Saud, is estimated to be around $1.7 trillion.

Turki Alalshikhi's net worth makes him one of the most influential figures in Saudi Arabia. As of this writing, he has an alleged net worth of around $2.8 billion. His wealth is derived from his significant roles in government, family fortune, and investments in sports and entertainment.

Yen.com.gh published another article about Lucas Congdon's net worth. Lucas Congdon is an American reality TV star, exterior designer, and entrepreneur best known for his role in Insane Pools Off the Deep End.

Lucas Congdon's fame has generated interest in his earnings. Fans want to know how much the reality TV star makes from his ventures in TV and business. Read the article for more about Lucas Congdon's net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh

