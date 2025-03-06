Turki Alalshikh's net worth is allegedly $2.8 billion, amassed through sports, entertainment, and business ventures. As a prominent Saudi Arabian figure, he has played a key role in shaping the country's cultural landscape as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Key takeaways

Turki Alalshikh is a Saudi billionaire with a significant influence in multiple industries.

He serves as Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Adviser at the Royal Court.

Alalshikh purchased the Spanish football club UD Almería in 2019 and previously owned Egyptian Club Pyramids FC.

He wrote the horror novel The Cello , which was adapted into a movie in 2023.

, which was adapted into a movie in 2023. He is married with three children and resides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Turki Alalshikh's profile summary

Full name Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh Gender Male Date of birth 4 August 1981 Age 43 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Current residence Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Nationality Saudi Arabian Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Children Three University King Fahd Security College Profession Chairman of General Entertainment Authority, Adviser at the Royal Court, businessman, producer Net worth $2.8 billion Instagram @turkialalshik Facebook X (Twitter) @Turki_alalshikh

What is Turki Alalshikh's net worth?

According to News.bet365 and Sports Casting, Turki Alalshikh has an alleged net worth of $2.8 billion in 2025. His wealth comes from government roles, investments in entertainment and sports, and family fortune.

What are Turki Alalshikh's sources of wealth?

Turki Alalshikh's wealth comes from several sources. Here is a detailed breakdown of his income streams.

Top-5 facts about Turki Alalshikh. Photo: @turkialalshik on Instagram (modified by author)

Civil service career

Turki Alalshikh's civil service career is marked by his high-ranking and influential roles in Saudi Arabia's government and entertainment sectors. Such government positions are highly prestigious and well-compensated financially.

After graduating from King Fahd Security College in 2001, Alalshikh worked in various government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Emirate of Riyadh. In 2015, he was appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court, and by 2017, he was promoted to the rank of Minister.

In September 2017, Turki was appointed the new Chairman of the General Sports Authority. One year later, in December 2018, he became the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

As Chairman of the GEA, Alalshikh has overseen high-profile events like the Riyadh Season and initiatives that align with the country's Vision 2030. For example, he brought the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight championship in 2024.

Sports investments

Alalshikh has made significant personal investments in sports. In August 2019, he purchased the Spanish football club UD Almeria for €20 million ($22.26 million). According to Arab News, Turki took over from Alfonso Garcia Gabarron as the club's largest shareholder. Spanish paper Marca reported the sale on its website, stating:

After continuous speculation, Almeria have been sold to Turki Alalshikh after the operation went through for about €20 million ($22.26 million).

Previously, Turki owned the Egyptian Club Pyramids FC, where he had allegedly invested over $33 million in players. He sold the club to Emirati investor Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in February 2019, but the sale details are unknown publicly.

The Ring magazine

In 2024, Alalshikh acquired The Ring magazine for $10 million from the Mexican-American boxing promoter and former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. The Ring magazine has a rich history dating back to 1922, and through his acquisition, Turki aims to restore the magazine's legacy by bringing it back to print after a two-year hiatus.

Book sales

Turki Alalshikh has written a novel titled The Cello, an illustrated horror story about an aspiring musician who discovers the dark origins of a vintage cello he acquires. He scripted the horror movie version of his book in 2023.

The Cello: Official Illustrated Novel retails for $44.15 (paperback) and the Kindle version for $9.99 on Amazon.

Turki Alalshikh's car collection and real estate

The billionaire is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes an impressive collection of luxury cars and significant real estate holdings. He allegedly owns 77 cars, including some of the rarest models. Among his prized vehicles is a Bugatti Chiron, which he purchased for $4.8 million in 2018.

Alalshikh has reportedly invested in real estate, but his assets are unknown publicly. However, in his capacity as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), he recently announced the launch of the "Boulevard Business Park" project within the "Boulevard City" zone. This project includes investments exceeding one billion Saudi riyals.

FAQs

What is Turki Alalshikh's net worth in 2025? Turki Alalshikh has an alleged net worth of around $2.8 billion (as of March 2025). How rich is Turki? Turki Alalshikh is wealthy, with an alleged net worth of $2.8 billion (as of this writing). Why is Turki Alalshikh often called 'His Excellency'? Turki Alalshikh has the title "His Excellency" because he holds the rank of Minister and serves as an adviser at the Saudi Royal Court. Is Turki Alalshikh a royal? Turki Alalshikh is not a member of the royal family but a prominent adviser at the Saudi Royal Court. How old is Turki Alalshikh? Turki Alalshikh is 43 years old (as of March 2025). He was born on 4 August 1981. Who is the Saudi boxing promoter? Turki Alalshikh is a prominent figure in Saudi Arabia's boxing scene, instrumental in bringing high-profile boxing events to the kingdom. Which billionaire offered Mike $700 million? Turki Alalshikh reportedly offered Mike Tyson $700 million to fight Jake Paul and win by knockout within three minutes. What is the net worth of the royal family in the Middle East? The net worth of the Saudi Arabian royal family, the House of Saud, is estimated to be around $1.7 trillion.

Turki Alalshikhi's net worth makes him one of the most influential figures in Saudi Arabia. As of this writing, he has an alleged net worth of around $2.8 billion. His wealth is derived from his significant roles in government, family fortune, and investments in sports and entertainment.

